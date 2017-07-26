World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Beauty of Everyday Life: Ward Robert's Courts

The Beauty of Everyday Life: Ward Robert's Courts

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Beauty of Everyday Life: Ward Robert's Courts
Save this picture!
The Beauty of Everyday Life: Ward Robert's Courts, Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts

Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts +63

Showing nobility in everyday places requires a sense that goes far beyond first impressions. New York-based photographer Ward Roberts offers a fresh and engaging perspective in his photographs - documenting sports courts of all kinds around Hong Kong, Bermuda, Hawaii, and New York (to name a few). Roberts' work beautifully captures the innate tension between the familiar and the foreign that sports courts evoke: bringing a sense of place, in any place.  

Save this picture!
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts

Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts +63

Save this picture!
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts

The influence of urban space

Every city plan considers space for sports architecture - from large stadiums up to neighborhood courts sports spaces are those that any inhabitant can quickly connect with. Roberts' 'Courts Project' is inspired by the artist's own personal history. His Hong Kong based childhood featured his love of sports as being aesthetically influenced with their striking color palettes and as typological elements in architecture. As Roberts likes to say: "Perfection is the enemy of greatness." Throughout the Courts series, one can distinguish perfect compositions between flashes of everyday life - hanging clothes, murals and many distinctive expressions of urban life.

Save this picture!
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts

Courts 01 2007-2012

Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts +63

Save this picture!
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Save this picture!
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Save this picture!
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts

Courts 02 2011-2015
Following the release of Courts 01 (2012), the artist extends upon his comprehensive body of work documenting sports courts in Hong Kong, Bermuda, Hawaii, New York and Melbourne with his work 'Courts 02'.

Save this picture!
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts
Save this picture!
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts

Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts Courts 01. Image © Ward Roberts +63

Save this picture!
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts
Courts 02. Image © Ward Roberts

Book

‘Courts 02 by Ward Roberts’ will appear in two separate book releases (a standard edition plus a collector’s edition of 100 copies only), and for the very first time, a selection of prints (23.4in x 23.4in) will be made available.
The book can be purchased here

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Danae Santibañez. "The Beauty of Everyday Life: Ward Robert's Courts" 26 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873818/the-beauty-of-everyday-life-ward-roberts-courts/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »