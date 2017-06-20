World
  3. 6 Timeless Details Using Stone

6 Timeless Details Using Stone

6 Timeless Details Using Stone
6 Timeless Details Using Stone

Stone is elemental to our built world. It is one of the oldest (if not the oldest) materials used in man-made habitats. The sense of timelessness in stone is attributed to its long and varied history alongside architecture. From ancient monoliths to cities to houses, the diversity of stone means that it can be used to convey a variety of expressions. Carved, polished, sedimented, stacked, preserved - the list can go on and on. The feeling stone conveys in contemporary projects usually brings with it a sense of place – a raw materiality when paired with timber or other natural materials. With that in mind, check out these 6 details of projects that stand out for their use of stone:

01. Villanueva’s Public Library / Meza + Piñol + Ramírez + Torres

via © Alejandro Piñol, Germán Ramírez, Miguel Torres, Carlos Meza
via © Alejandro Piñol, Germán Ramírez, Miguel Torres, Carlos Meza

© Nicolás Cabrera © Nicolás Cabrera © Nicolás Cabrera via © Alejandro Piñol, Germán Ramírez, Miguel Torres, Carlos Meza +33

02. House in Blacksod Bay / Tierney Haines Architects

via © Tierney Haines Architects
via © Tierney Haines Architects

© Stephen Tierney © Stephen Tierney © Stephen Tierney © Stephen Tierney +33

03. Country House Fundo El Guindo / Iván Vial Montero

via © Iván Vial Montero
via © Iván Vial Montero

via © Iván Vial Montero © Rodrigo Opazo © Rodrigo Opazo © Rodrigo Opazo +33

04. Link House / Juan Pablo Gonda

via Juan Pablo Gondar
via Juan Pablo Gondar

via Juan Pablo Gondar via Juan Pablo Gondar via Juan Pablo Gondar via Juan Pablo Gondar +33

05. Environmental Interpretation Centre in São Jorge Island / Ana Laura Vasconcelos

via © Ana Laura Vasconcelos
via © Ana Laura Vasconcelos

6 Timeless Details Using Stone 6 Timeless Details Using Stone 6 Timeless Details Using Stone 6 Timeless Details Using Stone +33

06. Ermita del Santo Sepulcro Rehabilitation / Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez

via Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
via Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez

© Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Héctor Fernández Elorza via Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez +33

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "6 Timeless Details Using Stone" 20 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Syed, Sabrina ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873815/6-timeless-details-using-stone/>
