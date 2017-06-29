World
  Announcing Our Partnership with SentioVR to Inspire Architects with Virtual Reality

Announcing Our Partnership with SentioVR to Inspire Architects with Virtual Reality

Announcing Our Partnership with SentioVR to Inspire Architects with Virtual Reality
Courtesy of Sentio VR
At ArchDaily, we work diligently to bring you the most useful insights and best stories about architecture from around the world. Virtual Reality is quickly developing into an unprecedented tool for architects to share their designs in unparalleled ways—enhancing architects' ability to communicate spatial ideas to clients and enabling more informed decision-making. To build on our coverage of successful case studies of virtual reality in architecture, we have partnered with SentioVR to create the ArchDaily 360 experience—an in-app feature that transports you to a collection of architectural sites that can be viewed in 360 degrees using Samsung's Gear VR platform.

What is the Archdaily 360 Experience?

The ArchDaily 360 Experience is a curated gallery of images and videos of significant architecture sites that can be viewed in 360 degrees using a Samsung Gear VR headset. Each experience is captured in a series of 360 images that give you a feeling of being physically present. From Sesc Pompeia (Brazil) to Torre Reforma (Mexico), through the power of virtual reality you can now transport yourself and draw inspiration from the best projects in the world.

Courtesy of Sentio VR
What do I need to view the ArchDaily Experience?

The Archdaily Experience is currently available on the Samsung Gear VR platform and can be viewed using these simple steps:

  1. Open Oculus home on your Gear VR
  2. Tap the Search button on the top-right 
  3. Search for “Sentio” or “ArchDaily” 
  4. Click on the Install button to download the app
  5. Once installed, click on the Start button
  6. Insert the phone inside the Gear VR and you’re ready to begin
  7. Focus your gaze on the ArchDaily Inspire button for 3 seconds to select an experience

Courtesy of Sentio VR
How can I add my work to the ArchDaily experience?

Do you have 360 architectural renders of a project that you would like to share? Are you documenting your own projects or other architectural classics in 360 degrees? We’d love to feature our readers’ designs on the Gear VR platform. To have your project featured, please complete the following form:

Can I use VR to present my designs?

Courtesy of Sentio VR
SentioVR is a web platform that makes the presentation of architectural and interior design spaces simple and fast. With SentioVR, users can create an account & share VR experiences by uploading all types of architectural render formats (spherical, stereo spherical, cubemap, stereo cubemap) and sharing across all VR platforms. Learn more about the platform here.

