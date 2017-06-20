World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Singapore
  5. Ministry of Design
  6. 2017
  7. RACE / Ministry of Design

RACE / Ministry of Design

  • 19:00 - 20 June, 2017
RACE / Ministry of Design
RACE / Ministry of Design, © CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

  • Design Write Up

    Colin Seah

  • Ministry of Design

    Colin Seah, Ruth Chong, Sandra Goh, Sarah Conceicao, Yuping Tiang, Richard Herman, Madeline Lim

  • Branding collaterals

    Logo, Business card, Letterhead, Envelope, Branding guidelines

  • Facilites

    Lift lobby and entrance vestibule Robotic Laboratory. www.race-robotics.com

  • ID Contractor

    Hocklim Engineering Pte Ltd
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

From the architect. GO, GO, MR. ROBOTO

MOD was commissioned to design the branding and spatial experience for RACE, a new robotic facility aimed at educating, and introducing robots into automating existing manufacturing industries. RACE intended to also feature a series of interchangeable modular robots as a key unique proposition.

© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

BRANDING

Inspired by the concept of modularity, and influenced by aesthetics of precision and dynamism; the logotype is an expression of a complete form comprised of individual standalone parts.

© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

SPATIAL EXPERIENCE

The brief for the laboratory space required flexibility to showcase a changing series of modular robots as well as be used for hands-on training and lectures. The laboratory needed to be a continuous open space, yet conducive for small clusters for hands-on training. Underpinning this brief, MOD also sought to create an engaging and future-forward spatial experience that denotes the idea of industrial automation and precision.

© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

Upon arrival at the lift lobby, a vivid prelude to the laboratory space greets the viewer. A web of soaring white lines cut through the black space to create an anamorphic experience to disorient the floor from the ceiling. From the black envelope of the lift lobby, a custom oversized door pivots open to reveal a dramatic metallic faceted space, creating a contrast that is at once striking yet complementary.

Diagram
Diagram

For maximum flexibility to the space, MOD introduced a "second" skin - developed to seamlessly create a dynamic space by deconstructing the ceiling and wall planes into an array of dazzling facets. Each facet comprises stacked layers of hand-cut aluminium hollow tubing; rotating the direction of the tubes with every facet to create a bold multi-directional effect. The aluminium screen cladding also serves to cloak the necessary but unsightly mechanical and electrical services while allowing ease of access for operation. This skin was shaped in plan with enclaves for small group work clusters accompanied by separate access hatches to the services behind. The random sprinkle of custom LED strips serves to highlight the multi- directional panels with a cutting-edge aesthetic. Overall, the space provides a suitable future-forward backdrop to usher in an age of automation and robotics.

© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
© CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Singapore
Cite: "RACE / Ministry of Design" 20 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873788/race-ministry-of-design/>
