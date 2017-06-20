RACE / Ministry of Design

+17

Interiors Designers Ministry of Design

Location Singapore

Area 243.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs CI&A Photography – Edward Hendricks

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Write Up Colin Seah

Ministry of Design Colin Seah, Ruth Chong, Sandra Goh, Sarah Conceicao, Yuping Tiang, Richard Herman, Madeline Lim

Branding collaterals Logo, Business card, Letterhead, Envelope, Branding guidelines

Facilites Lift lobby and entrance vestibule Robotic Laboratory. www.race-robotics.com

ID Contractor Hocklim Engineering Pte Ltd More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. GO, GO, MR. ROBOTO

MOD was commissioned to design the branding and spatial experience for RACE, a new robotic facility aimed at educating, and introducing robots into automating existing manufacturing industries. RACE intended to also feature a series of interchangeable modular robots as a key unique proposition.

BRANDING

Inspired by the concept of modularity, and influenced by aesthetics of precision and dynamism; the logotype is an expression of a complete form comprised of individual standalone parts.

SPATIAL EXPERIENCE

The brief for the laboratory space required flexibility to showcase a changing series of modular robots as well as be used for hands-on training and lectures. The laboratory needed to be a continuous open space, yet conducive for small clusters for hands-on training. Underpinning this brief, MOD also sought to create an engaging and future-forward spatial experience that denotes the idea of industrial automation and precision.

Upon arrival at the lift lobby, a vivid prelude to the laboratory space greets the viewer. A web of soaring white lines cut through the black space to create an anamorphic experience to disorient the floor from the ceiling. From the black envelope of the lift lobby, a custom oversized door pivots open to reveal a dramatic metallic faceted space, creating a contrast that is at once striking yet complementary.

For maximum flexibility to the space, MOD introduced a "second" skin - developed to seamlessly create a dynamic space by deconstructing the ceiling and wall planes into an array of dazzling facets. Each facet comprises stacked layers of hand-cut aluminium hollow tubing; rotating the direction of the tubes with every facet to create a bold multi-directional effect. The aluminium screen cladding also serves to cloak the necessary but unsightly mechanical and electrical services while allowing ease of access for operation. This skin was shaped in plan with enclaves for small group work clusters accompanied by separate access hatches to the services behind. The random sprinkle of custom LED strips serves to highlight the multi- directional panels with a cutting-edge aesthetic. Overall, the space provides a suitable future-forward backdrop to usher in an age of automation and robotics.