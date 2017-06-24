Pantone Apartament / AR Arquitetos

+15

Architects AR Arquitetos

Location R. Caconde - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil

Area 96.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

Authors Marina Acayaba, Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Team Andrea Helou

Engineer Carlos Nakazato More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. After the removal of all internal divisions from the original plan to a complete restructuring of layout, the project aimed to create a large and fluid space, taking advantage of the natural lighting conditions. With only one bedroom needed, the rearrangement was made as to prioritize the living room area. Therefore, a single volume was created, being able to solve all issues of the building’s system.

The big white volume concentrates de spaces that serve the apartment, articulating the program. With each door opening, its interior reveals monochromatic spaces – each one with a different color – coated in hydraulic tiles, which hold different uses: the suite’s bathroom, toilet, kitchen, service area and pantry.

The served rooms – bedroom and living room –separated by a wooden panel constitute a sort of wrap for this hydraulic core, where the white floor, ceiling and walls emphasize the apparent concrete from the structure. This allows us to identify the original floor plan from the 70s. Still on the living room, the same wood table, with six meters long, is able to be used both as dining table and office table, with no need for a separation between these them.