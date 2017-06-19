World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. Italy
  5. Mario Cucinella Architects
  6. 2017
  7. House of Music / Mario Cucinella Architects

House of Music / Mario Cucinella Architects

  • 08:00 - 19 June, 2017
House of Music / Mario Cucinella Architects
House of Music / Mario Cucinella Architects, © Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

© Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi +16

  • Mechanical Consultant Design

    Ing. Riccardo Giannoni

  • Electrical Consultant Design

    Studio tecnico P.S.

  • Structural Consultant Design

    Sarti Ingegneria

  • Computation Consultant

    Geom. Roberto Guidi

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Ing. Gabriele Raffellini

  • Architectural Execution

    Arch. Francesco Montanari

  • Mechanical Execution

    Ing. Danilo Facchini

  • Electrical Execution

    P.I. Gaetano Calcara

  • Structural Execution

    Sarti Ingegneria, Ing. D. Mutussis

  • Construction Manager

    Arch. Marco Dell’Agli

  • Safety Coordination

    Ing. Luca Lenzi

  • Quality Control

    Ing. Giovanni Mattioli

  • First Phase Construction

    Montanari s.p.a.

  • Systems and Second Phase

    Uragani s.r.l.

  • Wood Construction

    Falegnameria Lorenzo Chiesa

  • Steel Construction

    Meccanica Faro s.r.l.

  • Interior Finishes

    Mateca s.r.l.

  • Plantings

    Manutecoop
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

From the architect. The House of Music of Pieve di Cento was born out of the desire to create structures and spaces suitable for two programs: concert promotion and musical teaching in the municipality: the Music Society of Pieve and a Middle School with musical emphasis.

Situation Plan
Situation Plan

The architectural language is inspired by the musical tradition rooted in the city, resulting in a building comprising various independent elements, not unlike the “instruments" in an orchestra which collectively enhance the whole. The reference to musical instruments is also achieved through the choice of oak wood paneling, which wraps exterior and interior and permits - as in the bodies of the instruments - the containment and amplification of sound.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

The building consists of 9 small circular music laboratories, linked by a "piazza" that acts as a distribution space and becomes a place for sharing and dialogue among young musicians. This central area is also intended for ensemble music and small rehearsals.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

The House of Music is located in a portion of the former Lamborghini manufacturing area which, after careful restoration with the help of the municipality, has been renovated and transformed into a leisure park. The site is reached by a bicycle path that connects it to the city center and the new expansion district south of the historic center, while a curvilinear wooden bench runs around the building and creates resting and restorative places facing the park. The House of Music thus becomes a space that can be used at any time of the day: a gathering space for the community, not only those in the music field. Illuminated externally, at night, the House of Music appears to the people as a constant and comforting "lantern" to encourage the resumption of musical and recreational activities in the aftemath of the earthquake.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi
Bioclimatic Section Digram
Bioclimatic Section Digram
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

The buildings have load-bearing masonry structure, useful for its high thermal inertia and a sound insulation. The ventilated facade cladding, formed with curved oak slats, guarantees excellent energy performance and gives the building a striking architectural quality. The design pays particular attention to the acoustics of interior spaces through materials and strategies for reducing reverb. An autonomous system for each classroom guarantees flexible use of spaces at all hours of the day.

© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance Music Venue Italy
Cite: "House of Music / Mario Cucinella Architects" 19 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873780/house-of-music-mario-cucinella-architects/>
