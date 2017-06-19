World
  Alpine Loft / Office Winhov + Office Haratori

Alpine Loft / Office Winhov + Office Haratori

  13:00 - 19 June, 2017
Alpine Loft / Office Winhov + Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori

Courtesy of Office Haratori

  • Structural Engineer

    Juerg Conzett, Chur

  • Building Physics

    Mario Bleich, Zurich

  • MEP installations

    Ralf Zimmermann, Martin Riedhauser, Urs Tillessen

  • Builder

    Theophil Petrig, Martin Lippuner

  • Carpentry

    Domenic Mani

  • Roof Work

    Symen Günther

  • Cob Work

    Ralph Kuenzler and Andreas Garbely

  • Carpentry Interior

    Toni Mani

  • Windows

    Urs Frei and Thomas Knechtli

  • Oven Builders

    Egon Maissen, Raumbau

  • Koya-maki Wooden Bathtub

    Hinoki Soken

  • Sliding Paper Doors

    Mitsuo Hara
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori

From the architect. The village of Mathon has remained remarkably intact without significant alterations to the built fabric. At its heart sits an old wooden barn which has fallen into disrepair. If it were to be demolished it would never be replaced creating a gap in the centre of the village. To preserve both the structure of the barn and its role in the village ensemble it is converted into an alpine loft, a place for work and reflection. The project draws upon examples from far away, most prominently the Japanese house.

Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Section A
Section A
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Section B
Section B

Loving the Ordinary
Buildings are more than singular objects; they are part of the urban environment they shape. Like a street, a district, a community. Buildings accommodate the people who use them intensively. Today, tomorrow, every day and every year. That is why we need buildings that stand the test of time. Buildings that stay relevant thanks to their solidity, usability and durability. In that way, they are embedded in our complex, ever changing urban environment. Trends may come and go, but we love the long lasting power of the ordinary. The everyday is here to stay.

Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori

We Combine Simplicity with Sophistication
Our team strongly believes in the elegance of simple solutions to complex problems, without overseeing the context in which we operate. Our thinking and designs always incorporate the environmental, social and cultural dimensions that are related to architecture and city planning. Our interest in longevity and connectivity of buildings asks for a process of careful observation, adjustment and refinement. The combination of reduction and simplicity on the one hand and enrichment and sophistication on the other hand lends additional meaning to our buildings.

Courtesy of Office Haratori
Courtesy of Office Haratori

