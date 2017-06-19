Alpine Loft / Office Winhov + Office Haratori

+22

Architects Office Winhov, Office Haratori

Location Mathon, Grisons, Switzerland

Project Architects Nahako Hara, Zeno Vogel

Area 152.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Structural Engineer Juerg Conzett, Chur

Building Physics Mario Bleich, Zurich

MEP installations Ralf Zimmermann, Martin Riedhauser, Urs Tillessen

Builder Theophil Petrig, Martin Lippuner

Carpentry Domenic Mani

Roof Work Symen Günther

Cob Work Ralph Kuenzler and Andreas Garbely

Carpentry Interior Toni Mani

Windows Urs Frei and Thomas Knechtli

Oven Builders Egon Maissen, Raumbau

Koya-maki Wooden Bathtub Hinoki Soken

Sliding Paper Doors Mitsuo Hara More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The village of Mathon has remained remarkably intact without significant alterations to the built fabric. At its heart sits an old wooden barn which has fallen into disrepair. If it were to be demolished it would never be replaced creating a gap in the centre of the village. To preserve both the structure of the barn and its role in the village ensemble it is converted into an alpine loft, a place for work and reflection. The project draws upon examples from far away, most prominently the Japanese house.

