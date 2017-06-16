World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Africa
  5. Paragon Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Sasol Place / Paragon Architects

Sasol Place / Paragon Architects

  • 05:00 - 16 June, 2017
Sasol Place / Paragon Architects
© Tristan McClaren
© Tristan McClaren

  • Architects

    Paragon Architects

  • Location

    50 Katherine Street, Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Lead Architects

    Anthony Orelowitz, Tershia Habbitts, Jose Ferreira, Claire D’Adorante

  • Area

    130000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tristan McClaren

  • Developer

    Alchemy Properties/ Sasol Pension Fund

  • Structural Engineers

    Sotiralis consulting Engineers

  • Mechanical Engineers

    Adaptive Resources

  • Green Consultants

    PJC

  • Landscape Architects

    Insite

  • Façade Engineers

    Pure Consulting

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Linspace

  • Contractor

    Aveng Grinaker LTA
© Tristan McClaren
© Tristan McClaren

From the architect. During May 2013, Paragon Architects was appointed as the Architects of a new Corporate Office on 50 Katherine Street in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. In 2014 Paragon Interface won the invited competition for Interior Architecture and Space Planning.

© Tristan McClaren
© Tristan McClaren

Sasol is a very large multinational Petrochemical Company with a wide variety of business units and activities in South Africa and abroad. This building was to replace their current occupation of 14 buildings around Johannesburg, and unify the Sasol corporate culture. Sasol had grown rapidly over the last two decades and had never occupied a single building with all of its Johannesburg based business units. As a result this was much more than just a structure. The building needed to reflect the mores of the company, respond to the site, and react to developments in architectural software and sustainable design. The Interior Architecture needed to accommodate over 3000 previously dispersed staff in a single building allowing for a consolidation of company values and work place design.

Ground Floor Site Plan
Ground Floor Site Plan

Their logo which encapsulates their values, provided the departure point for the conceptual design of the building. Combined with Paragon’s pursuit of architectural design technology and developments in material development the building combined an approach to Sustainable Design.

© Tristan McClaren
© Tristan McClaren
Typical Floor Plan
Typical Floor Plan
© Tristan McClaren
© Tristan McClaren

This approach proved to be very successful in presentations to the tenant, but it was ultimately the architecture that won the commission. A central core of circulation and services ties the building together and the various areas are linked by a series of bridges. A major challenge was the site which is on a curving edge of Katherine Street, and to ensure a large building of 130000m2 (lettable area: 68000m2) could be accommodated and well connected both vertically and horizontally. The building can accommodate up to 7500 people.

Section
Section

The building was modeled to respond appropriately to the widely used glazed envelope and the impact of natural light internally. The ground podium was widely planted with indigenous plants to encourage birdlife and butterflies and the well-being of staff was a major consideration, including facilities and access to public transport which is generally not well developed in South Africa. The building has a 5 Star Green Star Design V1 rating, which will be confirmed As Built in 2018.

© Tristan McClaren
© Tristan McClaren
Cite: "Sasol Place / Paragon Architects" 16 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873726/sasol-place-paragon-architects/>
