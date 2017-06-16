Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes

+21

Architects CAVAA Arquitectes

Location Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona, Spain

Author Architects Jordi Calbetó, Oriol Vañó

Area 163.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Adrià Goula

Collaborator Architect Federico Acetti

Technician Architect Pep Vinuesa

Construction Management Build it

Client Promocions Santa Eulàlia More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Casa Lluna, located in Vilanova i la Geltru's old town was imagined as a streetscape inside a domestic space. A series of doors and windows overlook the central area of the house.

The demolition of part of the slab on the first floor multiplies natural light transforming this former carpenter's workshop into a peculiar streetscape. The introduction of natural light enhances also the spatial relation between the studio, the dining, and the living areas of the house. Ultimately, this new illuminated area appears as the core of the house around which the rest of the rooms are organized.

To highlight the idea of a streetscape inside a house, the project focuses on the openings: balconies, doors and windows are framed with different wood moldings, creating a new interior facade.

Pine-wood moldings, stone walls, brick walls and painted surfaces configure a collage of both high-end and rough materials.

The idea was to allow a clear contrast between the new and the old, creating a site specific timeless intervention.