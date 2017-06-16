World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. CAVAA Arquitectes
  6. 2016
  7. Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes

Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes

  • 03:00 - 16 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes
Save this picture!
Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula +21

  • Architects

    CAVAA Arquitectes

  • Location

    Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Jordi Calbetó, Oriol Vañó

  • Area

    163.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Collaborator Architect

    Federico Acetti

  • Technician Architect

    Pep Vinuesa

  • Construction Management

    Build it

  • Client

    Promocions Santa Eulàlia
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

From the architect. Casa Lluna, located in Vilanova i la Geltru's old town was imagined as a streetscape inside a domestic space. A series of doors and windows overlook the central area of the house.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The demolition of part of the slab on the first floor multiplies natural light transforming this former carpenter's workshop into a peculiar streetscape. The introduction of natural light enhances also the spatial relation between the studio, the dining, and the living areas of the house. Ultimately, this new illuminated area appears as the core of the house around which the rest of the rooms are organized.

Save this picture!
Axonometric Diagram
Axonometric Diagram

To highlight the idea of a streetscape inside a house, the project focuses on the openings: balconies, doors and windows are framed with different wood moldings, creating a new interior facade.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Pine-wood moldings, stone walls, brick walls and painted surfaces configure a collage of both high-end and rough materials.

Save this picture!
Current Situation Section
Current Situation Section
Save this picture!
Current Situation Plans
Current Situation Plans

The idea was to allow a clear contrast between the new and the old, creating a site specific timeless intervention.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Casa Lluna / CAVAA Arquitectes" 16 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873710/casa-lluna-cavaa-arquitectes/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »