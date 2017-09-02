World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. PAUZARQ arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Plaza del Museo Apartment Refurbishment / PAUZARQ arquitectos

Plaza del Museo Apartment Refurbishment / PAUZARQ arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 2 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Plaza del Museo Apartment Refurbishment / PAUZARQ arquitectos
Save this picture!
Plaza del Museo Apartment Refurbishment / PAUZARQ arquitectos , © Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

© Xabier Aldazabal © Xabier Aldazabal © Xabier Aldazabal © Xabier Aldazabal + 14

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

From the architect. This apartment in Bilbao possessed two singular features that conditioned the planned approach right from the beginning. On one hand, a powerful reinforced concrete structure with edged girders; on the other hand, a polygon-shaped facade, furnished with sash windows that advanced over the front line.

Save this picture!
Old Layout Plan
Old Layout Plan
Save this picture!
Renovated Layout Plan
Renovated Layout Plan

With this refurbishment what was tried to achieve was to enhance and maximize these particular characteristics so they could stand out. For that purpose, it was decided firstly to uncover the concrete girders and beams giving them an exposed finish; and secondly, a distribution in which the existing long and dark corridor was removed and integrated in the main room was projected.

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

Moreover, the newly projected layout was inherited and conditioned by the disposition of the existing structure; thus, the decision was taken to place all the partition walls in track with the girders.  In order to emphasize and fully show the structure, walls do not conceal the beams, they do not even touch them, and in fact some centimetre distance is kept leaving a gap that in addition is used as illumination pit.

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

With the abovementioned conditions the apartment rooms were neatly allocated, those humid-rooms standing along the interior yard and keeping the front facade for the living room and bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

Moreover, the kitchen, dining room and living room lie in a central hub, shaping a sequence that stands from side to side, embracing the whole span of the house. In addition, these pieces are visually connected yet offering the chance to become independent thanks to a glass and wood partition together with two sliding doors concealed into the walls.

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

In terms of material use for the enclosures, two types of partition walls are differentiated: on one hand, towards the principal façade there are the heavy ones, made from blocks of thermo-clay without other coating than painting, showing the rugosity of their texture next to the concrete structure. On the other hand, towards the interior yard, the light ones were built using wooden studs and plasterboard, that provide rhythm and warmth emphasizing the difference with the enclosures at the other end.

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

Some pre-existing elements of the former house were reused, as it happened with the cast iron radiators and the floor. The last one was extended to the new area of the dressing room (formerly occupied by the kitchen and bathroom). The boundary between old and new pavement was solved creating a transition area where both meet and are interspersed generating a blurred impression.

Save this picture!
© Xabier Aldazabal
© Xabier Aldazabal

The lighting of the apartment is integrated in the walls, reducing the width of the fake ceiling to accentuate the height of the house.  Light is focused downwards illuminating the thermo-clay walls and upwards on the wooden blocks. Lined up with them, illuminating the walls and emphasizing the difference of textures between the two types of partitions, the rugosity and imperfections on the one side against even and smoothness on the other.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Plaza del Museo Apartment Refurbishment / PAUZARQ arquitectos " 02 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873695/reforma-de-vivienda-plaza-del-museo-pauzarq-arquitectos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »