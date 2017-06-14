3RW and NORD's Randaberg Healthcare Center is Designed to Feel Like a Norwegian Hamlet

Bergen-based 3RW Arkitekter and Copenhagen’s NORD Architects have revealed images of their competition-winning design for a new healthcare center in Randaberg, Norway, as construction on the project has broken ground. The center, designed to look and operate like a “modern Norwegian hamlet,” will be built over four construction phases ending in 2019.

+35

The design of the health center draws from the Norwegian vernacular building typology known as a grend, where a small cluster of modest houses is arranged to create an intimate micro community. The center will contain facilities for various healthcare programs and will link to the nearby town and mountain through a series of green courtyards and walking paths.

“The vision for the project is to create a new typology that will organize one of the most important welfare tasks in society and cover all aspects of the healthcare terminology,” explain 3RW. “The idea of a hamlet where the well-being of home and treatment accommodations of a big institution are mixed, will inspire future institutions. The new healthcare facility o ers a broad range of di erent treatments under one roof — from nursing homes to doctors’ consultations and therapy.”

“The building measures 5500 m2 but seems much smaller thanks to a design where the building is scaled down into smaller entities. Each unit is built with natural materials and o ers a homely atmosphere. A solid base in natural stone connects the houses like the stone fence in the local west coast landscape. The rest of the materials are almost exclusively built in wood. Between the houses, a myriad of courtyards, recreational gardens and greenhouses de ne a green and welcoming atmosphere.”

News via 3RW Arkitekter.