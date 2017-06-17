World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. Daroca Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos' Mixed Housing Complex to Develop Malaga's "Green Block"

PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos' Mixed Housing Complex to Develop Malaga's "Green Block"

  • 12:00 - 17 June, 2017
  • by Equipo Editorial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos' Mixed Housing Complex to Develop Malaga's "Green Block"
Save this picture!
PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos' Mixed Housing Complex to Develop Malaga's "Green Block", Courtesy of PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos

A competition for the innovative design of public housing in Malaga has been won by Spanish firms PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos, whose proposal offers a new housing typology based on energy efficiency, sustainability, and urbanization from a human and ecological perspective. Titled Al Sur, the 15,196 square meters development transforms Malaga’s “Green Block” urban plan, combining social housing, free market units, and commercial areas.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos

The block reduces vehicular circulation, forming a highly pedestrian-friendly zone, thus “proposing a new model of pedestrian city”. Buildings are arranged to maximize daylighting and illuminate pockets of public space and include 76 social housing units in addition to 40 rentable units.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos

Volumetrically, the buildings on the site are dictated and oriented by the site’s natural climatic conditions, in order to affect the housing units and commercial areas through passive strategies. Steering away from the conventional use of concrete and steel, cross-laminated timber was instead the primary material used in the construction, chosen for its sustainable qualities and potential as an environmentally friendly solution for future development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos
Courtesy of PRÁCTICA y Daroca Arquitectos

In addition to material choice, Al Sur’s residential structures serve as “independent climatic units”, complimenting the constructed thermal insulation system with passive ventilation to reduce overall energy consumption within the buildings, and provide a more economical solution to climate control.

  • Architects

    PRÁCTICA, Daroca Arquitectos

  • Location

    Málaga, España

  • PRÁCTICA

    Jaime Daroca, Jose Mayoral, José Ramón Sierra

  • Colaboradores

    Roberto Alés, Sebastián Peñas, César Fuertes

  • Premio

    Primer Lugar

  • Organizador

    OCAM – Oficina de Concursos de Arquitectura de Madrid

  • Cliente

    Gerencia Municipal de Urbanismo de Málaga

  • Area

    15196.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: PRÁCTICA.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Spain
Cite: Equipo Editorial. "PRÁCTICA and Daroca Arquitectos' Mixed Housing Complex to Develop Malaga's "Green Block"" 17 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873666/practica-and-daroca-arquitectos-mixed-housing-complex-to-develop-malagas-green-block/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »