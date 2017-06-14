As Central London Residential Tower is Subject to Devastating Fire and Loss of Life, Questions Raised About Recent Refurbishment

Save this picture! Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, pluming smoke. Photograph taken at 06.15 BST on the 14th June 2017. Image © Selim Halulu

A 24-storey residential tower—Grenfell House—in North Kensington, London, has been subject to a devastating fire and subsequent loss of life. At the time of reporting, twelve people have died as a result of the blaze (a number which is expected to rise) and, according to the BBC, "more than 70 people [are currently being] treated at five London hospitals" with "20 in critical care." (The London Ambulance Service have since confirmed that 64 people are currently being treated at six hospitals.)

200 firefighters in 45 fire engines attended the scene following reports of fire at around 0100 local time. The building, originally constructed in 1974, underwent a restoration by Studio E [at this time their website is not responding] "less than two years ago," reports the Architects' Journal.

+5

In 2012, Building Design reported that Studio E had been appointed to refurbish Grenfell to the tune of £8.6million ($11million). This commission was to involve "energy efficiency improvements and improvements to public space at ground level" – "the tower will be fitted with external cladding to provide a rain screen and flats will receive double glazing. Flats will also be fitted with new heating and water systems." As told to the BBC and reported in the Architects' Journal, Member of Parliament, former firefighter and Minister for Policing, Fire and Criminal Justice and Victims Mike Penning said that he "believed the cladding used on the exterior of the building [to be] responsible for spreading the fire."

Situation at 04.47 BST

Save this picture! Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, ablaze and pluming smoke. Image © Selim Halulu

Situation at 05.34 BST

Save this picture! Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, pluming smoke. Image © Selim Halulu

Situation at 05.39 BST

Save this picture! Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, pluming smoke. Image © Selim Halulu

Situation at 05.48 BST

Save this picture! Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, pluming smoke. Image © Selim Halulu

Worryingly, it appears that a local activist group called the "Grenfell Action Group", formed in 2010, had raised explicit concerns about the safety of residents in the tower in case of fire – warnings which, in their words, "fell on deaf ears." A blog post from the group, published at 05.00 local time today, reads:

Regular readers of this blog will know that we have posted numerous warnings in recent years about the very poor fire safety standards at Grenfell Tower and elsewhere in RBKC. ALL OUR WARNINGS FELL ON DEAF EARS and we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time.

