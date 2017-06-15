Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio

+17

Architects LoCa Studio

Location Carrer del Roser, 76, 08004 Barcelona, Spain

Lead Architect Sònia Lamesa

Area 90.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Pol Viladoms

Manufacturers Loading...

Partners Lorenzo Daniel, Casanova Carlota

Constructor Enric Buxó

Carpenter Cisca More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Some projects start with an idea, others with a view, and other, more specials ones, with a relationship. We met the owner when she was looking for a second home in the city of Barcelona.

Because of family matters she was emotionally attached to the city, and now was the time to have her own place for her and her family.

A place to share, enjoy the holidays and the city atmosphere.

The objective of the intervention was to take advantage of the patio and the existing tree, and make the interior 60m2 flexible enough to enjoy and maximize the whole volume of the space. Wood, cement, plaster and the existing walls were the elements to work with in a quest for comfort and warmth.