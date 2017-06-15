Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio

-
Architects
-
LocationCarrer del Roser, 76, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
-
Lead ArchitectSònia Lamesa
-
Area90.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
PartnersLorenzo Daniel, Casanova Carlota
-
ConstructorEnric Buxó
-
CarpenterCisca
From the architect. Some projects start with an idea, others with a view, and other, more specials ones, with a relationship. We met the owner when she was looking for a second home in the city of Barcelona.
Because of family matters she was emotionally attached to the city, and now was the time to have her own place for her and her family.
A place to share, enjoy the holidays and the city atmosphere.
The objective of the intervention was to take advantage of the patio and the existing tree, and make the interior 60m2 flexible enough to enjoy and maximize the whole volume of the space. Wood, cement, plaster and the existing walls were the elements to work with in a quest for comfort and warmth.