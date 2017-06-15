World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. LoCa Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio

Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio

  • 03:00 - 15 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio
Save this picture!
Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio, © Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

© Pol Viladoms © Pol Viladoms © Pol Viladoms © Pol Viladoms +17

  • Architects

    LoCa Studio

  • Location

    Carrer del Roser, 76, 08004 Barcelona, Spain

  • Lead Architect

    Sònia Lamesa

  • Area

    90.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pol Viladoms

  • Partners

    Lorenzo Daniel, Casanova Carlota

  • Constructor

    Enric Buxó

  • Carpenter

    Cisca
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

From the architect. Some projects start with an idea, others with a view, and other, more specials ones, with a relationship. We met the owner when she was looking for a second home in the city of Barcelona.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Because of family matters she was emotionally attached to the city, and now was the time to have her own place for her and her family.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Save this picture!
Proposal Plans
Proposal Plans
Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

A place to share, enjoy the holidays and the city atmosphere.

The objective of the intervention was to take advantage of the patio and the existing tree, and make the interior 60m2 flexible enough to enjoy and maximize the whole volume of the space. Wood, cement, plaster and the existing walls were the elements to work with in a quest for comfort and warmth.

Save this picture!
© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Can Ghalili / LoCa Studio" 15 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873623/can-ghalili-loca-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »