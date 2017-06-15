World
  Lộc House / 23o5studio

Lộc House / 23o5studio

  15 June, 2017
Lộc House / 23o5studio
© KingKien Photography
© KingKien Photography

© KingKien Photography © KingKien Photography © KingKien Photography © KingKien Photography +29

  • Architects

    23o5studio

  • Location

    Tân An, Tp. Thủ Dầu Một, Binh Duong, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

  • Design Team

    Hưng Trần, Mai Tiến Ninh, Võ Thanh Linh

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    KingKien Photography
© KingKien Photography
© KingKien Photography

From the architect. Lộc House is a living space of a family with 2 young daughters. The space’s intention is to connect the family members’ activities together. The house’s common area features a small courtyard roofed by a veranda, where the children can enjoy the open space. Lộc house’s colorful veranda casts wavy silhouettes on the wood clad floor.

© KingKien Photography
© KingKien Photography
Section
Section
© KingKien Photography
© KingKien Photography

The common space is "Mái hiên" and a small courtyard inside, where children can playing around, reading book,.... In the home, all members are able to observe and communicate with one another through "Khoảng trống." In the course of operation, human communication of light, wind and plants acts as a resonant and emotional touch.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

The house’s character then becomes an organic part of the environment, along with the plethora of greenery decorating the rooms. The bedrooms are considered to meet in a just enough way. The architects intentionally left the open space untouched in order to facilitate communication between each other.

© KingKien Photography
© KingKien Photography
"Lộc House / 23o5studio " 15 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
