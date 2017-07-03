World
  7. The Bash Residence / SO Architecture

The Bash Residence / SO Architecture

  • 02:00 - 3 July, 2017
The Bash Residence / SO Architecture
The Bash Residence / SO Architecture, © Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

  • Architects

    SO Architecture

  • Location

    Giv'at Ada, Israel

  • Lead Architects

    Shachar Lulav, Oded Rozenkier, Alejandro Fajnerman

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

From the architect. A private residence frames a spectacular natural context, on the hills surrounding the Galilee Sea. Folded in a plastered white envelope, the inner spaces are oriented towards the view and invite it to enter the family's domain.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

Reflecting upon the surroundings, a wide usage of roughly finished natural materials has been made. The exposed concrete ceilings emphasize the inclined section and call for the spectator to walk outside, onto the wooden deck. Steel structure articulate a rhythmic façade and compliment the pallette. The owner, a practicing carpenter and locksmith, lovingly made many of the construction and furnishing details himself, such as: the central blue library, the wooden decks and pergola, the TV mezzanine and armchair. The bottom floor is a studio for the owner.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The access path is leading from the street, exposing parts of the natural scene at a time, before the complete picture reveals itself – slopping down from the common space in the heart of the dwelling.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

Common and private spaces are parted by the blue library and a fireplace. Both of which are disconnected from the ceiling – making the room appear bigger and more spacious.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The connection between the central space and the eastern areas of the house and garden, are arranged so that to frame an ancient monolithic Dolmen structure. The Dolmen is a burial site, dated back to the Chalcolithic (Copper) Age, which was discovered on site. It was carefully preserved during the construction and plays a meaningful role in the orientation of the spaces.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The steep hill makes room for a spacious front yard, accessed fluently from the bedrooms.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
Cite: "The Bash Residence / SO Architecture" 03 Jul 2017. ArchDaily.
