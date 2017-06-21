Yo House / SO Architecture

Architects SO Architecture

Location Kiryat Tiv'on, Israel

Lead Architects Shachar Lulav, Oded Rozenkier, Alejandro Fajnerman

Project Team Oded Rozenkier, Shachar Lulav

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Shai Epstein

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer SABA Engineers and architects

Supervisor Ensemble Supervision

From the architect. A home within the nature, at the Israeli peaceful municipality of Kiryat Tivon. 160 sqm built on a 500 sqm lot.

The site is sloped to an extent of approximately 30% and is surrounded by a natural oak grove.

The starting point for the project was, following the owners's request: to open up and let the surroundings into the residence as much as possible. They wished for the leveling of the house to trace the topography lines and for its geometry to match the natural setting.

The house is built on three spiraling levels that enclose a central patio. The circulation runs around the patio, in a circular spiral motion. Thus, leading from the public areas of the house, through a working space and on into the private bedrooms. From the bedrooms, walking onto the rooftop opens up the view once more.

All the functions in the house, including the circulation system, open up to the patio through a continual glass opening.

The living room is open both to the patio on one end and to the grove on the other, inspiring a notion of life within and around nature.

A special effort has been made, in order to preserve the existing mature trees on the lot. The planting is keeping the character of the endemic vegetation.