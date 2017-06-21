World
  7. Yo House / SO Architecture

Yo House / SO Architecture

  • 22:00 - 21 June, 2017
Yo House / SO Architecture
Yo House / SO Architecture, © Shai Epstein
  • Architects

    SO Architecture

  • Location

    Kiryat Tiv'on, Israel

  • Lead Architects

    Shachar Lulav, Oded Rozenkier, Alejandro Fajnerman

  • Project Team

    Oded Rozenkier, Shachar Lulav

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shai Epstein

  • Structural Engineer

    SABA Engineers and architects

  • Supervisor

    Ensemble Supervision
© Shai Epstein
From the architect. A home within the nature, at the Israeli peaceful municipality of Kiryat Tivon. 160 sqm built on a 500 sqm lot.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The site is sloped to an extent of approximately 30% and is surrounded by a natural oak grove.

© Shai Epstein
The starting point for the project was, following the owners's request: to open up and let the surroundings into the residence as much as possible. They wished for the leveling of the house to trace the topography lines and for its geometry to match the natural setting.

Section B-B'
Section B-B'

The house is built on three spiraling levels that enclose a central patio. The circulation runs around the patio, in a circular spiral motion. Thus, leading from the public areas of the house, through a working space and on into the private bedrooms. From the bedrooms, walking onto the rooftop opens up the view once more.

© Shai Epstein
All the functions in the house, including the circulation system, open up to the patio through a continual glass opening.

© Shai Epstein
Section C-C'
Section C-C'
© Shai Epstein
The living room is open both to the patio on one end and to the grove on the other, inspiring a notion of life within and around nature.

© Shai Epstein
A special effort has been made, in order to preserve the existing mature trees on the lot. The planting is keeping the character of the endemic vegetation.

© Shai Epstein
Cite: "Yo House / SO Architecture" 21 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873614/yo-house-so-architecture/>
