MVRDV Breaks Ground on Riverfront Housing Complex in Bordeaux

MVRDV and local architects Flint have revealed designs for a new riverfront mixed-use housing complex in Bordeaux, Ilot Queyries, as the project breaks ground. Located on the east bank of Garonne River, the site will house over 300 apartments, retail spaces, a rooftop restaurant, and a communal park in a densely mixed environment. The complex will integrate into the neighboring ZAC Bastide-Niel masterplan by MVRDV to create a lively urban neighborhood aimed at “combining the virtues of the historic city–intimacy, surprise and liveliness– with the density, ecology, light and comfort of the modern city.”

+6

The form of the complex was determined by following four core principles: abundant daylight, natural ventilation, winter light access, and respect for neighbors. The resulting complex features angled cuts that offer views towards the river and the World Heritage Site-designated city center. Matching the language of the masterplan, the facades have been carved with 45 degree angles to open up the building in response to the climate and to create innovative housing arrangements.

Along the riverfront, the complex’s largest building will be adorned with a distinctive gold-splashed facade on several faces, as well as ceramic tiles to provide a textured effect. At the peak of the front building, the glass-enclosed rooftop restaurant will offer panoramic views of the city, while further into the site, the large public courtyard will offer a garden of alder and birch trees, intermixed with high grasses.

“For the Bastide Niel master plan we make an update of the European city: based on the values of the historic city that is intimate, dense and mixed, whilst at the same time proposing new objectives like sunlight for all, even on the ground floor, new energy supplies with solar panels, integrated water system and more green spaces,” explains MVRDV co-founder Winy Maas.

“The concept of the cuts of the volumes is introduced here at Ilot Queyries which can be interpreted as a pilot project of the master plan Bastide Niel. Cuts in the volume allow the new qualities and allow adapting to the neighbours and mimic the height of nearby buildings. The result is ‘a true Grande Dame’ which stretches from very low pavilion-like housing towards the neighbourhoods at the back and more ambitious and monumental where the scale permits to do so, for example at the Garonne riverside facing the historic left bank.”

The Ilot Queyries project was selected as the winner of a competition in 2011, in which MVRDV collaborated with Marc Joubert (JA) on an overall plan for the site. Plot divisions were later made, with MVRDV leading the design of the main building and other plots being designed and developed by both Flint and JA. The landscape design is a collaboration including Sabine Haristoy and Flint.

The development joins a number of ongoing projects helmed by MVRDV in France, including a collective housing development in Rennes, a brownfield site regeneration plan in Caen, a restructuring of the Montparnasse Superblock in Paris, and the Part-Dieu shopping center in Lyon.

Ilot Queyries is expected to be completed in mid 2019.

News via MVRDV.

Architects MVRDV

Location Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France

Design Team Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs. Nathalie de Vries with Jeroen Zuidgeest, Nils Christa, Marie Saladin, Thomas Boerendonk, Roxana Aaron, Marco Gazzola, Adam Mierzwa, Florian Hoanen and Antoine Ceunebroucke

Visualizations Antonio Luca Coco, Paolo Mossa Idra, Kirill Emelianov, Tomaso Maschietti and Constanza Cuccato

Co-architects Flint

Landscape Design Sabine Haristoy

Client Kaufman & Broad, ADIM

Program 23 000 m2 of housing (308 apartments), a rooftop restaurant, collective garden and parking (282 spaces)

Area 23000.0 m2

Project Year 0

Photographs MVRDV

