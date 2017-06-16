World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim
  6. 2017
  7. Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim

Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim

  • 19:00 - 16 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim
Save this picture!
Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim, © Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park

© Eui-tae park © Eui-tae park © Eui-tae park © Eui-tae park +60

Save this picture!
© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park

From the architect. Gwang-gyeong-won was designed in the coastal area of the East Sea far from the city. The reason for this is to create productive work and living space for couple in architect, ceramic artist ‘gwang-gyeong-won‘ is located in Yangyang-gun which is leading the Korean surfing culture. An independent stairway leading to the third floor is for guests. visiting people enjoy surfing and recreation for the four seasons. On the first floor there is an open design studio and common dining area. The second floor, which leads to a covert step inside the first floor, is the residence of the couple. This staircase protects the privacy of the couple.

Save this picture!
© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park
Save this picture!
© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park

This building has been built on a natural land that has not been in touch for many years, so it is as calm and tidy as possible. I thought that this architecture could harmonize with the natural environment. Some parts of the building are covered with concrete without any covering material, and the structure is finished.
This represents a humility that is not visually exposed.

Save this picture!
© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park

Insulation, one of the main functions of the building, was built inside. The finishing material of the exterior of the building was stained with white starkoflex.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

All the doors and finishing moldings on each floor, and the height of the window and the threshold are traditional Korean styles. So you can feel the naturalness of this area. The pottery workshop was located in the outdoors for fire prevention. The deck floor connection between the main building and the floor of the annex allows unity and convenient movement. The open common area on the ground floor is connected to the wide deck plate on the yard, so that people can move easily. In addition, it induces various tasks and activities. Each space is either hidden or open to its use. Minimizing the metal material is to prevent the buildings from corroding due to sea salt. And we made small hangers with gravel from the earth. People want architecture to satisfy every function. What I studied and designed, It is hoped that this architecture will actually emerge and stimulate people's idealidade

Save this picture!
© Eui-tae park
© Eui-tae park
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim" 16 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873604/gwang-gyeong-won-kang-il-lim-plus-eunmi-kim/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »