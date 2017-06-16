Gwang-Gyeong-Won / Kang-il Lim + Eunmi Kim

+60

From the architect. Gwang-gyeong-won was designed in the coastal area of the East Sea far from the city. The reason for this is to create productive work and living space for couple in architect, ceramic artist ‘gwang-gyeong-won‘ is located in Yangyang-gun which is leading the Korean surfing culture. An independent stairway leading to the third floor is for guests. visiting people enjoy surfing and recreation for the four seasons. On the first floor there is an open design studio and common dining area. The second floor, which leads to a covert step inside the first floor, is the residence of the couple. This staircase protects the privacy of the couple.

This building has been built on a natural land that has not been in touch for many years, so it is as calm and tidy as possible. I thought that this architecture could harmonize with the natural environment. Some parts of the building are covered with concrete without any covering material, and the structure is finished.

This represents a humility that is not visually exposed.

Insulation, one of the main functions of the building, was built inside. The finishing material of the exterior of the building was stained with white starkoflex.

All the doors and finishing moldings on each floor, and the height of the window and the threshold are traditional Korean styles. So you can feel the naturalness of this area. The pottery workshop was located in the outdoors for fire prevention. The deck floor connection between the main building and the floor of the annex allows unity and convenient movement. The open common area on the ground floor is connected to the wide deck plate on the yard, so that people can move easily. In addition, it induces various tasks and activities. Each space is either hidden or open to its use. Minimizing the metal material is to prevent the buildings from corroding due to sea salt. And we made small hangers with gravel from the earth. People want architecture to satisfy every function. What I studied and designed, It is hoped that this architecture will actually emerge and stimulate people's idealidade