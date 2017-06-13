Open Jobs at OMA: Work for Pritzker Laureate Rem Koolhaas

Save this picture! OMA's mixed-use scheme for Santa Monica. Image © OMA

With a majority of architecture schools in the Northern Hemisphere ending and the official start of summer fast approaching, architects across the globe – whether fresh out of school or with years of experience under their belt – are playing jobs musical chairs. And with the AIA’s Architecture Billings Index continuing to show growth in the profession, firms of all sizes are looking to add valuable members to their teams.

One of those firms is OMA, whose Jobs site has seen a bounty of positions open up in recent months to keep up with the continued success of their seven offices across the globe. While many of the openings are given ambiguous descriptors, more than a few have titles that can speculatively be connected to projects announced over the past few years:

"Architect with Stadium/ Arena Experience – Rotterdam," for example, likely concerns the recently planning-approved Feyenoord Stadium and Masterplan, while "California Licensed Senior Architect – New York" will probably be involved in either their San Francisco tower or their mixed-use development scheme in Santa Monica, or both.

What other projects might need some help? Check out the full list of job openings, below.

Save this picture! OMA's Feyenoord Stadium and Masterplan. Image © OMA

Internship Architecture - Rotterdam

Business Development Internship – Rotterdam

Mandarin speaking Architect – Hong Kong

Mandarin speaking Junior Architect – Hong Kong

Internships Architecture - Hong Kong

Internship Human Resources – Rotterdam

Internships Architecture - New York

Business Development Officer – Hong Kong

Model Shop Manager – New York

Architect - Rotterdam

Modelshop Assistant – Rotterdam

Junior Business Development Officer – New York

Internship Finance - Rotterdam

Chef de Bureau – New York

Junior Architect – Rotterdam

Revit Architect – Australia

Architect with Stadium/Arena Experience – Rotterdam

Internship Communications – New York

Internship Public Relations – Rotterdam

Internship Archive Collection - Rotterdam

Farsi speaking Architect – Rotterdam

Public Relations & Public Affairs Officer (all levels) – Rotterdam

California Licensed Senior Architect – New York

Licensed Senior Architect with CD/CA Experience – New York

Project Manager – New York

Dutch-speaking Archive Collection Intern – Rotterdam

Visualization Specialist – New York

Senior Interior Designer – New York

Architects – All levels – New York

Open Application - Hong Kong

Open Application - Rotterdam

Senior Architect – New York

Massachusetts-Licensed Architect (all levels) – New York

Washington DC Licensed Senior Architect – New York

Learn more about all of OMA’s current job openings, here.