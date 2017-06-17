World
  The Vibrant Colors and Details of Argentine Architecture in 100 Minimalist Photographs

The Vibrant Colors and Details of Argentine Architecture in 100 Minimalist Photographs

The Vibrant Colors and Details of Argentine Architecture in 100 Minimalist Photographs
Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

The textures, colors, and details, captured by @hernanmat in these minimalist photographs, show the vibrancy of the patterns and elements characteristic of the local, traditional and popular architecture of Argentina.

By photographing and compiling all these elements into one place, the collection becomes in a way a reflection of the different components of Argentine architecture that occupy the collective memory.

Check out below a stunning selection of minimalist photographs by @hernanmat.

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

Cortesía de @hernanmat
Cortesía de @hernanmat

Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat Cortesía de @hernanmat +101

* For more stunning images by @hernanmat follow him on Instagram.

