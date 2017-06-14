Pompeii and the Greeks / Bernard Tschumi Architects

+6

Architects Of Record Lucio Turchetta & Vincenzo De Luce

Collaborators the Soprintendenza Pompei with the organisation Electa.

Multimedia Graphic e-Motion, Montreal

Curated by Massimo Osanna (General Director Superintendency of Pompeii ) and Carlo Rescigno (Professor of Classical Archaeology Università di Studi della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli)

Organization and Communication Carlotta Branzanti & Tiziana Rocco

Contributing Museums Badisches Landesmuseum, Karlsruhe. British Museum, London. Musee Royal de Mariemont, Belgium. Museo Archeologico della Citta Metropolitana di Bari. Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli. Museum of Ancient Agora, Athens.

From the architect. A re-conceptualized and renovated “grand palestra” designed by Bernard Tschumi Architects was recently unveiled for the exhibition Pompeii and the Greeks, with an installation designed by the firm, at the site of the excavations of the ancient city of Pompeii.The Palestra Grande, a simple, striking colonnade with an almost relentless linear order, had been enclosed and obscured during previous exhibitions; BTA removed all recent materials and introduced glazing so as to open up and accentuate the length and narrow dimensions of the gallery. In the exhibition installation, suspended screens in the brilliant hues favored during antiquity define each gallery with a different color and provide supports for text, images, and projections. Organized by the Soprintendenza Pompeii with Electa, Pompeii and the Greeks remains on view through November 27, 2017 and will travel to museums in London, Karlsruhe, and Athens, among other cities.