Loud Shadows / Plastique Fantastique

-
Architects
-
LocationTerschelling, The Netherlands
-
Architect in ChargeMarco Canevacci
-
Area280.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Other ParticipantsLOUD SHADOWS is a joint project of Kate Moore (music composer), The Stolz (music), LeineRoebana (dance performance) and Plastique Fantastique (architecture) for Oerol Festival.
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. LOUD SHADOWS is a collage made by artists coming from different backgrounds: dance, music, architecture.
The architecture of Plastique Fantastique is monumental, yet mobile, soft and transparent. It's ephemeral skin influences the environment as much as its inner space offers a lucid view outwards. It is the preferred place to merge dance (LeineRoebana) and music ( Kate Moore, The Stolz), and challenge the perception of time.
0 Comments
Comments are closed