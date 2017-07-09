World
VONNA / PYO arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 9 July, 2017
VONNA / PYO arquitectos
VONNA / PYO arquitectos, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal +30

  • Architects

    PYO arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle de Castelló, 37, 28001 Madrid, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Paul Galindo Pastre, Ophélie Herranz Lespagnol

  • Design Team

    Héctor Rivera Bajo, David Freijeiro González, Lorenzo Grieco, Jungmin Lee, Eleonora Lo Buono

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

From the architect. The project for Estudio Vonna is built with distances.

Distances with the existing.
Distances between materials.
Distances between spaces.
Distances between objects.
Distances between times.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The new separates from the existing. Thus, the shop window carpentry is attached to the facade anchoring from the outside, "presenting" the existing structure, appropriating its qualities, detaching itself from it and putting it in value. Its execution, its assembly and its detail are a presentation of the interior intervention.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The carpentry is folded to distance itself from the street and welcome the client in a "domestic" space. Its delicate materiality steps away from the bare space that surrounds it and from the movement of the street. The marble that defines the interior showcase plinth leans out of the street and invites to enter.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The intervention on existing materials is focused on recovering their "gross" qualities. The terrazzo tiles are diamond polished. The suspended ceilings are dismantled and the building concrete skeleton appears. The surfaces are undressed revealing their folds, their superimposed accidents, allowing a glimpse of excavated time.

Courtesy of PYO Arquitectos
Courtesy of PYO Arquitectos
Courtesy of PYO Arquitectos
Courtesy of PYO Arquitectos

In the main space, the new materials near the existing ones through joining elements like brass profiles in the marble cuttings, wood strips in the partitions supports, or metal anchors in the pine wood uprights of the samples exhibition wall.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Railing Detail
Railing Detail
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

There is a writing of time, in which each line can be thought of as a boundary between two incessantly forking and crossing times. The project juxtaposes in the same space two successive cuts, revealing the space between them: a temporary space, in which the trace acquires thickness, an architecture built from the experience accumulated in the traces.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
