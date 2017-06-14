School of Alfa Omega / RAW Architecture

+76

Architects RAW Architecture

Location Salembaran, Kosambi, Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia

Architect in Charge Realrich Sjarief

Design Team Alifian Kharisma, Miftahuddin Nurdayat, Larasati Ramadhina, Septrio Effendi, Rimba Harendana, Satria Triwardhana, Tatyana Kusumo, Fakhriyyah Khairunnida’, Rifandi Septiawan Nugroho, Bambang Priyono

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Eric Dinardi, Sugiharto Ongko Surya

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Engineer John Djuhaedi

MEP Bambang Priyono, Slamet Karim

Graphic and Illustration team Bangkit Mandela, Yuliana Widjaja, Dodi Tansil, Regina Chandra, Yuki Fadillah.

Contractor Sudjatmiko and Singgih Suryanto

Project Manager Endang Syamsudin

Bamboo Master Amud

Quantity Surveyor Abidin, Sarip, Sakum

Plumbing Hamim hamin

Clients Lisa Sanusi of PKBM Alfa Omega

Team of Clients Lisa Sanusi, Jimmy Budiarto, Sugiharto Ongkosurya, Ferry Hendriksen, Yohana Limarno, Iskander Tjahjadi, Eunike, Rendi Riandi, Jeffery Alexander, Esther WaWang. Budiono. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Alpha Omega school is an educational building with spirit of locality. Located on Tangerang city, it sat on 11700 sqm area with the prior condition of swamp and paddy field. The design responded this unstable soil condition by raising structure to 2.1 m high above the ground. The site itself was chosen as part of design scheme, -corresponding to its natural surroundings, in order to give children sense of closeness to nature, thus invoking outdoor-learning experience.

(The building integrates 4 modular buildings, with efficient access point in one central court yard, due to limitation of local land zoning of what can be built and what can not be built.) The solution to answer the brief of the project is to create an optimum collaboration, or bridge relationship in economic and creative process of construction in two important levels of masonry steel and bamboo construction which can enrich the economic impact of surrounding.

Steel structure, not only for its ability to hold structural load effectively, is also chosen for its construction speed and vigorous durability. The whole building based on this framework, from foundation to roof component. Steel in its variation from thickness to treatments, opening chances in versatile details of design. While bamboo, on the other hand, are flexible matter that requires little maintance in long range which always available in that area. This availability also related to brick and concretes in that area.

The structure is combined with bamboo for roof to create parabolic shape which enhance the character of Nipah which can be tilted or bent while keeping the cost constraint on budget. The brick is stacked in solid void pattern to allow cross air circulation in the facade. Meanwhile the polished bare concrete is used as floor finishes as its durability for daily school activity.

Local Craftsmanship

Another target of the project is to create a collaborative bonding within people and its buildings. By initiating healthy social cycle with local involvement, has proven to unlocked collective creative process of the construction. This achieved by hiring diversed local craftsman, rather than employing prime developer. This project completed by local stone masonry, to steel welder from Salembaran area, and bamboo craftsmen from Sumedang area. Each have their originality, without losing its ubiquitous understanding of school design.

The local craftsmanship are the answer of 3 problem, which is: 1. Optimum resource, 2. Time constraint, 3. Manpower. Material resource can be found within 5 km from site to accelerate development while reducing carbon footprint at the same time.

In 4 months range, the craftsman are categorized into two types: (1) Light structure, which is concentrated on roof. Constructed by triangular light steel frame per 600 mm, manpowered by 40 Sumedang craftsman. It's low-cost material had reduced 30 % initial budget, using bamboo and Nipah entirely. (2) Heavy structure is built for modular classrooms by Salembaran craftsman constructing masonry and steel framework. By first 2 months, light structure craftsman had constructed dock, followed by roof and ceiling details. In followed 4 month they joined in heavy structure part. The school is built in 4 months time.

The school designed as passive cooling building, which relied heavily on natural cross air ventilation in its construction. The open high ceiling designed as airing pathway, followed by porous solid-void brick on each side of classroom's wall. This way, interior air flow are circulated optimally without necessity to use air conditioner.

For heat problem, the structure on top of the corridor is cantilevered by 2000 mm to create natural sunshade while providing protection from heavy rain fall. Nipah's roof, brick's solid void facade, bamboo's ceiling and concrete's floor finishes provides low thermal conductivity materials allows building to cool down in average whole year, interior temperature to 27 celsius degree. it the opening in the building designed for 100 percent daylight until afternoon, and 100 percent LED in the night time.