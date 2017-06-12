This New Book Lets You Fold Your Own Paper Models of Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

With celebrations of Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th Birthday in full swing in architectural institutions throughout the country, a new book is giving Wright fanatics the chance to recreate some of the architect’s most notable works through a series of cut-and-fold paper models.

Created by paper engineer and artist Marc Hagan-Guirey, the book contains templates for creating 14 Wright-designed structures using the Japanese art of kirigami. The book leads you through the assembly of each model, which providing photographs, drawings and information for each building, including favorites like Fallingwater and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Save this picture! Imperial Hotel. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

All you need to get started is an X-Acto or other craft knife, a cutting mat and a straightedge. Simply follow the lines on the template and follow the instructions to fold the page into a 3D representation. Intricate details have been pre-die-cut for convenience, while clear cutting tips will help you achieve the quality craftsmanship Frank would have demanded.

The 14 buildings include:

Save this picture! Unity Temple. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

Save this picture! Hollyhock House. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

Hollyhock House

Millard House (La Miniatura)

John Storer House

Freeman House

Save this picture! Ennis House. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

Ennis House

National Life Insurance Building

Taliesin West

Jacobs House

Save this picture! Fallingwater. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

Save this picture! Johnson Wax Headquarters. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

The book will be soon available through Laurence King Publishers. Learn more about the book and how to order here.

