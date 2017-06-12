World
  3. This New Book Lets You Fold Your Own Paper Models of Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings

This New Book Lets You Fold Your Own Paper Models of Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings

This New Book Lets You Fold Your Own Paper Models of Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings
This New Book Lets You Fold Your Own Paper Models of Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings, Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

With celebrations of Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th Birthday in full swing in architectural institutions throughout the country, a new book is giving Wright fanatics the chance to recreate some of the architect’s most notable works through a series of cut-and-fold paper models.

Created by paper engineer and artist Marc Hagan-Guirey, the book contains templates for creating 14 Wright-designed structures using the Japanese art of kirigami. The book leads you through the assembly of each model, which providing photographs, drawings and information for each building, including favorites like Fallingwater and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Imperial Hotel. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Imperial Hotel. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

All you need to get started is an X-Acto or other craft knife, a cutting mat and a straightedge. Simply follow the lines on the template and follow the instructions to fold the page into a 3D representation. Intricate details have been pre-die-cut for convenience, while clear cutting tips will help you achieve the quality craftsmanship Frank would have demanded.

The 14 buildings include: 

Unity Temple. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Unity Temple. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

Hollyhock House. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Hollyhock House. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

  • Hollyhock House
  • Millard House (La Miniatura)
  • John Storer House
  • Freeman House

Ennis House. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Ennis House. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

  • Ennis House
  • National Life Insurance Building
  • Taliesin West
  • Jacobs House

Fallingwater. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Fallingwater. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

Johnson Wax Headquarters. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing
Johnson Wax Headquarters. Image Courtesy of Lawrence King Publishing

The book will be soon available through Laurence King Publishers. Learn more about the book and how to order here.

"Inspirational" Frank Lloyd Wright Quotes for Every Occasion

It's no secret that Frank Lloyd Wright was among the architecture profession's more colorful characters. Known as an outspoken and often unforgiving egotist, Wright's appreciation of architecture was outshone only by his appreciation for himself-which is perhaps understandable, given that he ranks among the 20th century's great geniuses.

26 Things You Didn't Know About Frank Lloyd Wright

150 years ago this month saw the birth of one of the most regarded, studied, influential architects of the twentieth century - American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. With a career spanning over seventy years, Wright developed his own distinct style of 'organic architecture', a new residential model of 'prairie house', as well as iconic schemes such as the Guggenheim in New York, and Fallingwater in Pennsylvania.

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "This New Book Lets You Fold Your Own Paper Models of Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings" 12 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873489/this-new-book-lets-you-fold-your-own-paper-models-of-iconic-frank-lloyd-wright-buildings/>
