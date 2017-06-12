World
Open Call for ARCHMARATHON 2017, Americas

  12 June, 2017
Open Call for ARCHMARATHON 2017, Americas
Open Call for ARCHMARATHON 2017, Americas

ARCHMARATHON 2017 is an event dedicated to the world of design that focuses attention on architecture and interior design in Canada, USA, Central and Latin America. The Open Call for the ARCHMARATHON 2017 to be held from October 12th to the 14th, 2017 at the Miami Beach Faena Hotel and Faena Forum is now open.

The 2017 edition is dedicated to architecture studios with offices in Canada, the USA and Central and Latin America, and architectural projects built within this geographic area during 2016/2017. The 42 Design Studios selected will be guests for three nights at the exclusive Miami Beach Faena Hotel and will have the chance to win one of the Archmarathon Awards that will be announced during the VIP Gala Dinner on the 14th of October at the Faena Forum.

You can take part by uploading your project at this link:
www.archmarathon.com/en/archmarathon-2017-project-submission
Enrollment is open from 1st June to 30th June 2017

