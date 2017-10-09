World
  Bar - Salón Sociedad / Communal + OTRA Arquitectura

Bar - Salón Sociedad / Communal + OTRA Arquitectura

Bar - Salón Sociedad / Communal + OTRA Arquitectura
Bar - Salón Sociedad / Communal + OTRA Arquitectura, © Agustín Landa Ruiloba
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba

© José Pablo Villarreal © José Pablo Villarreal © José Pablo Villarreal © José Pablo Villarreal + 12

© José Pablo Villarreal
© José Pablo Villarreal

From the architect. Salón Sociedad is an architecture development for a hall/bar located inside Sociedad Cuauhtémoc y Famosa, institution founded by FEMSA and Heineken México formerly known as Cervecería Cuauhtémoc-Moctezuma. Project developed in collaboration with OTRA Arquitectura and Office Services Heineken México.

© José Pablo Villarreal
© José Pablo Villarreal

The city of Monterrey is well known for being the home of big corporations and enterprises in which FEMSA and Heineken México, formerly known as Cervecería Cuauhtémoc-Moctezuma, stand out among many. This companies play an active role supporting the city and community but also their employees overseeing their personal development and quality of life, that’s why in 1918 they founded Sociedad Cuauhtémoc y Famosa, also known as SCYF, which brings to their personnel and families a space of leisure, sports and recreation.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Salón Sociedad, through the companies’ iconic motifs and materials, aims to create a vivid and warm space that recalls the legacy of their founding corporations. Also, using long chained tables we aim to create a more familiar bound between the employees.

© José Pablo Villarreal
© José Pablo Villarreal

Salón Sociedad creates a warm and joyful experience; a family environment just like Sociedad Cuauhtémoc y Famosa.

© Agustín Landa Ruiloba
© Agustín Landa Ruiloba

The Malinche chair, iconic chair made in Monterrey by Muebles Malinche and made popular by Cervecería Cuauhtémoc by producing branded versions and selling them to local bars and pubs to a low cost.

© José Pablo Villarreal
© José Pablo Villarreal
Cite: "Bar - Salón Sociedad / Communal + OTRA Arquitectura" [Salón Sociedad / Communal + OTRA Arquitectura] 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873482/bar-salon-sociedad-communal-plus-otra-arquitectura/>

