Saint Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel / Architectus

  • 17:00 - 12 June, 2017
Saint Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel / Architectus
Saint Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel / Architectus, © Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands

© Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt +17

  • Architects

    Architectus

  • Location

    Christchurch, New Zealand

  • Architects in Charge

    Patrick Clifford, Malcolm Bowes, Severin Soder, Jane Rooney, Paul Millard

  • Area

    1197.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sarah Rowlands, Simon Devitt

  • Project Engineer

    Renee Brook, Holmes Consulting Group

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Chris Day / Joanne Valentine, Marshall Day

  • Audio-Visual Consultant

    Larry Elliott, Marshall Day

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Colin Sutherland, Rawlinsons

  • Director in charge

    Brian Davidson

  • Geotechnical Engineer:

    Ian McCahon, Geotech
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

From the architect. Architectus won the design competition for a new chapel following the damage to the original Memorial Chapel in the Canterbury earthquakes. Christchurch has lost a lot of its built heritage, and retaining a memory of the original Chapel as well as the memorial aspect of honouring the Old Collegians is an important part of the concept for the new chapel. To this end the design uses familiar regional forms (roof), materials (brick, stone, timber) and salvaged elements from the original chapel which have been brought together in a 40 meter long brick ‘Memorial’ wall.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
First Floor plan + Implantation
First Floor plan + Implantation
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

The nave is defined by the brick faced Memorial Wall on the north and a timber clad foyer and vestry to the east and west. The campus facing south side is realised as a folded glass screen; light and ethereal it is a window to the college; it stands in dialogue and contrast to the heavy, earthy Memorial Wall.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Special spaces for the Book of Remembrance, baptismal font and contemplation are contained within the memorial wall. Sliding doors connect nave to foyer and the covered entry terrace. The congregation sits on re-used pews and new chairs, arranged as a collection of seating groups - establishing an intermediate scale between the individual and the group. The orientation of the pews allows the congregation to form a relationship with the college community via the visual connection to the school as the backdrop for ceremony. 

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

The chapel’s roof with its ridges and valleys reminds us of the first church buildings in Canterbury - the ‘V-huts’. The central valley folds up to create additional volume over the nave where it is punctuated by a lantern in the location of the original bell tower; it is a skylight, houses the old bell and makes another connection between the old and the new.

© Sarah Rowlands
© Sarah Rowlands
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel New Zealand
Cite: "Saint Andrew’s College Centennial Chapel / Architectus" 12 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873374/saint-andrews-college-centennial-chapel-architectus/>
