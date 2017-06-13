World
  The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects

  • 11:00 - 13 June, 2017
The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects
© Audrey Hall Photography
  • Project Manager

    Matt Bowers

  • Project Foreman

    Benchmark Builders, Jeff Thomas

  • Interior Designer

    WRJ Design

  • Butterfly installation

    Paul Villinski courtesy of Tayloe Piggott Gallery.
From the architect. Whatever the attraction, the architectural barn style was the look that the homeowners were after when they decided to add a guesthouse to their 15-acre property on Tucker Ranch. The couple’s architect and friend, John Carney of Carney Logan Burke Architects in Jackson, equivocated - for am minute. “I remember that handed me photos of the real barns.

I suggested maybe we didn’t want to settle on a form so quickly, but in this case it really was them saying ‘No, this is what we want’”. 

But because the abarn shape “is very classic and traditional”, Carney says, “we knew we wanted to add an element of surprise in the design.  That surprise took the form of a huge second-story gridded glass wall, which looks due north to the Tetons and the  

Upper Level Plan
Upper Level Plan
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and has two lower hopper windows that open up to provide fresh air. "The whole thing is proportioned to look like a loft hay-loading space, as if it were big double doors you brought hay into" say Camey.

Section A
Section A

"The 2400-square- foot new-build, finished this past summer, actually serves three purposes: besides needing a guest house for the familys many visitors, the homeowners wanted a dedicated workout area for her ("I exercise outside whenever I can, but needed something with views to use in bad weather" she says.) and, for him, an expansive first-floor garage with a ceramic checkerboard tile floor.

The building pays homage to 19th-cenf:ury working barns: the exterior and interior walls, in fact, are built of old barnwood (from Montana Reclaimed Lumber), two-foot- square punched windowson the first floor mimic traditional barn windows, and the interior has a pitched ceiling supported by knee braces interspersed between trusses, a design that is both striking to look at and necessary to support the cedar shake roof during Wyoming’s heavy winter snows.

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "The Barn / Carney Logan Burke Architects" 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873373/the-barn-carney-logan-burke-architects/>
