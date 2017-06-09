World
  3. The United States' First Mass-Timber Highrise Receives Planning Permission

The United States' First Mass-Timber Highrise Receives Planning Permission

The United States' First Mass-Timber Highrise Receives Planning Permission
The United States' First Mass-Timber Highrise Receives Planning Permission, Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

The United States’ first mass-timber highrise (defined by Emporis Building Standards as a building with an architectural height of 115-328 feet, or between 12 and 40 floors) has been granted planning permission, allowing construction on the landmark project to begin. Located in downtown Portland, Oregon, the building known as Framework will cap out at 12 floors and approximately 128 feet, ushering in a new era of tall building construction in the US. 

Courtesy of LEVER Architecture Courtesy of LEVER Architecture Courtesy of LEVER Architecture Courtesy of LEVER Architecture +12

Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

The awarding of the building permit follows a stringent Performance-Based Review process that required several tests of the building’s fire, acoustic and structural systems, carried out over several months in 2016. The results of the testing have shown that buildings constructed with mass timber including Cross-laminated Timber (CLT) and Glu-laminated timber (Glulam) can meet, and in some cases outperform, all current fire and life safety standards.

Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

“Receiving a permit is a critical juncture for Framework and demonstrates the feasibility of using wood to build high-rise buildings in the U.S.”, said Anyeley Hallova, developer, project^. “With our path now clear to start building, Framework will start to unlock the demand for mass timber products at all scales justifying new investment into rural manufacturing and job creation.”

Courtesy of KPFF Consulting Engineers
Courtesy of KPFF Consulting Engineers
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

Framework will contain a mixed-use program, including 42,000 square feet of affordable housing separated into 60 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Five floors of the building will be designated as office space, while the ground floor will house 9,000 square feet of retail. Other amenities will include a rooftop terrace and 102 bicycle parking spaces to encourage sustainable transportation methods.

Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

“The innovations in wood construction that are part of the design of the Framework building will help change how America builds in the years to come”, commented Steve Lovett, CEO of the Softwood Lumber Board, a lumber industry organization which contributed $1 million to the R&D phase of the Framework project as part of the U.S. Tall Wood Building Competition, in which Framework was awarded top honors.

“Modern wood based building systems create opportunities to increase the use of wood products which is better for both the environment and rural communities.” 

Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

The City of Portland is paving the way for new timber construction techniques in the United States – the current tallest timber structure in the US, Carbon12, recently topped out in the Pacific Northwest city.

Learn more about Framework on the project’s website, here.

Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

  • Architects

    LEVER Architecture

  • Location

    430 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, United States

  • Principal

    Thomas Robinson

  • Project Architect

    Doug Sheets

  • Project Manager

    Jonathan Heppner

  • Owner

    The Framework Project, LLC

  • Land Owner

    Beneficial State Bancorp

  • Development Team

    project^

  • Structural/Civil Engineer

    KPFF Consulting Engineers

  • Timber Design-Assist

    StructureCraft Builders Inc.

  • MEP Engineer

    PAE Consulting Engineers

  • Affordable Housing/Investor

    Home Forward

  • Fire & Acoustic Engineer

    ARUP

  • General Contractor

    Walsh Construction

  • Landscape Architect

    2.ink Studio

  • Site Area

    10,000 sf (1/4 block)

  • Affordable Housing

    42,000 sf

  • Office

    39,000 sf

  • Retail/Ground Floor

    9,000 sf

  • Area

    90000.0 ft2

