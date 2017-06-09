The United States' First Mass-Timber Highrise Receives Planning Permission

The United States’ first mass-timber highrise (defined by Emporis Building Standards as a building with an architectural height of 115-328 feet, or between 12 and 40 floors) has been granted planning permission, allowing construction on the landmark project to begin. Located in downtown Portland, Oregon, the building known as Framework will cap out at 12 floors and approximately 128 feet, ushering in a new era of tall building construction in the US.
The awarding of the building permit follows a stringent Performance-Based Review process that required several tests of the building’s fire, acoustic and structural systems, carried out over several months in 2016. The results of the testing have shown that buildings constructed with mass timber including Cross-laminated Timber (CLT) and Glu-laminated timber (Glulam) can meet, and in some cases outperform, all current fire and life safety standards.
“Receiving a permit is a critical juncture for Framework and demonstrates the feasibility of using wood to build high-rise buildings in the U.S.”, said Anyeley Hallova, developer, project^. “With our path now clear to start building, Framework will start to unlock the demand for mass timber products at all scales justifying new investment into rural manufacturing and job creation.”
Framework will contain a mixed-use program, including 42,000 square feet of affordable housing separated into 60 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Five floors of the building will be designated as office space, while the ground floor will house 9,000 square feet of retail. Other amenities will include a rooftop terrace and 102 bicycle parking spaces to encourage sustainable transportation methods.
“The innovations in wood construction that are part of the design of the Framework building will help change how America builds in the years to come”, commented Steve Lovett, CEO of the Softwood Lumber Board, a lumber industry organization which contributed $1 million to the R&D phase of the Framework project as part of the U.S. Tall Wood Building Competition, in which Framework was awarded top honors.
“Modern wood based building systems create opportunities to increase the use of wood products which is better for both the environment and rural communities.”
The City of Portland is paving the way for new timber construction techniques in the United States – the current tallest timber structure in the US, Carbon12, recently topped out in the Pacific Northwest city.
Learn more about Framework on the project’s website, here.
Architects
Location430 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, United States
PrincipalThomas Robinson
Project ArchitectDoug Sheets
Project ManagerJonathan Heppner
OwnerThe Framework Project, LLC
Land OwnerBeneficial State Bancorp
Development Teamproject^
Structural/Civil EngineerKPFF Consulting Engineers
Timber Design-AssistStructureCraft Builders Inc.
MEP EngineerPAE Consulting Engineers
Affordable Housing/InvestorHome Forward
Fire & Acoustic EngineerARUP
General ContractorWalsh Construction
Landscape Architect2.ink Studio
Site Area10,000 sf (1/4 block)
Affordable Housing42,000 sf
Office39,000 sf
Retail/Ground Floor9,000 sf
Area90000.0 ft2
