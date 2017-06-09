The United States' First Mass-Timber Highrise Receives Planning Permission

The United States’ first mass-timber highrise (defined by Emporis Building Standards as a building with an architectural height of 115-328 feet, or between 12 and 40 floors) has been granted planning permission, allowing construction on the landmark project to begin. Located in downtown Portland, Oregon, the building known as Framework will cap out at 12 floors and approximately 128 feet, ushering in a new era of tall building construction in the US.

+12

The awarding of the building permit follows a stringent Performance-Based Review process that required several tests of the building’s fire, acoustic and structural systems, carried out over several months in 2016. The results of the testing have shown that buildings constructed with mass timber including Cross-laminated Timber (CLT) and Glu-laminated timber (Glulam) can meet, and in some cases outperform, all current fire and life safety standards.

“Receiving a permit is a critical juncture for Framework and demonstrates the feasibility of using wood to build high-rise buildings in the U.S.”, said Anyeley Hallova, developer, project^. “With our path now clear to start building, Framework will start to unlock the demand for mass timber products at all scales justifying new investment into rural manufacturing and job creation.”

Save this picture! Courtesy of KPFF Consulting Engineers

Framework will contain a mixed-use program, including 42,000 square feet of affordable housing separated into 60 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Five floors of the building will be designated as office space, while the ground floor will house 9,000 square feet of retail. Other amenities will include a rooftop terrace and 102 bicycle parking spaces to encourage sustainable transportation methods.

“The innovations in wood construction that are part of the design of the Framework building will help change how America builds in the years to come”, commented Steve Lovett, CEO of the Softwood Lumber Board, a lumber industry organization which contributed $1 million to the R&D phase of the Framework project as part of the U.S. Tall Wood Building Competition, in which Framework was awarded top honors.

“Modern wood based building systems create opportunities to increase the use of wood products which is better for both the environment and rural communities.”

The City of Portland is paving the way for new timber construction techniques in the United States – the current tallest timber structure in the US, Carbon12, recently topped out in the Pacific Northwest city.

Learn more about Framework on the project’s website, here.

Architects LEVER Architecture

Location 430 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, United States

Principal Thomas Robinson

Project Architect Doug Sheets

Project Manager Jonathan Heppner

Owner The Framework Project, LLC

Land Owner Beneficial State Bancorp

Development Team project^

Structural/Civil Engineer KPFF Consulting Engineers

Timber Design-Assist StructureCraft Builders Inc.

MEP Engineer PAE Consulting Engineers

Affordable Housing/Investor Home Forward

Fire & Acoustic Engineer ARUP

General Contractor Walsh Construction

Landscape Architect 2.ink Studio

Site Area 10,000 sf (1/4 block)

Affordable Housing 42,000 sf

Office 39,000 sf

Retail/Ground Floor 9,000 sf

Area 90000.0 ft2

Proposals for Portland, New York Win US Tall Wood Building Prize US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, in partnership with the Softwood Lumber Board and the Binational Softwood Lumber Council, has announced the winners of the US Tall Wood Building Prize Competition. The two winning projects-Framework, by Framework, LLC, and 475 West 18th, by 130-134 Holdings LLC-will each receive $1.5 million in funding for their development in Portland and New York, respectively.