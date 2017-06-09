MADE BY HOLLAND to Transform Dutch Royal Palace into Forum for Innovation

The team known as MADE BY HOLLAND has been selected to transform the palace and gardens of Soestdijk, a 17th century country estate and former residence of the Dutch royal family, into a forum for innovation and entrepreneurship, where large-scale exhibitions and events can be held for a wide range of audiences.

Lead by four developing partners – MeyerBergman Erfgoed Groep, MeyerBergman Erfgoed Programmering, Hylkema Erfgoed Advies and Ontwerp en MeyerBergman Erfgoed Ontwikkeling – MADE BY HOLLAND also features contributions from West 8 (masterplanning and landscape architecture), Tom Postma Design (Palace Renovation) and Tinker Imagineers (Follies), as well as Natuurmonumenten, Staatsbosbeheer, Horwath HTL, Motivaction, Goudappel Coffeng and 4Building.

Save this picture! The site will include several new follies. Image © Tinker Imagineers

The planning strategy involves the restoration of key historical structures and landscape elements throughout the grounds, as well as several new additions that will enhance the identity and programming of the estate. In the historic Palace, spaces will be arranged to accommodate a constantly changing series of presentations, while existing buildings around the site, including the Orangery, the Royal Stables, the sports pavilion, the playhouse, the water tower, the chalet and the ice cellar will be accompanied by several new temporary follies to provide other venues and interactive experiences.

