World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. MADE BY HOLLAND to Transform Dutch Royal Palace into Forum for Innovation

MADE BY HOLLAND to Transform Dutch Royal Palace into Forum for Innovation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MADE BY HOLLAND to Transform Dutch Royal Palace into Forum for Innovation

The team known as MADE BY HOLLAND has been selected to transform the palace and gardens of Soestdijk, a 17th century country estate and former residence of the Dutch royal family, into a forum for innovation and entrepreneurship, where large-scale exhibitions and events can be held for a wide range of audiences.

Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design +20

Save this picture!
Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design
Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design

Lead by four developing partners – MeyerBergman Erfgoed Groep, MeyerBergman Erfgoed Programmering, Hylkema Erfgoed Advies and Ontwerp en MeyerBergman Erfgoed Ontwikkeling – MADE BY HOLLAND also features contributions from West 8 (masterplanning and landscape architecture), Tom Postma Design (Palace Renovation) and Tinker Imagineers (Follies), as well as Natuurmonumenten, Staatsbosbeheer, Horwath HTL, Motivaction, Goudappel Coffeng and 4Building.

Save this picture!
Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design
Palace Renovation. Image © TomPostma Design
Save this picture!
The site will include several new follies. Image © Tinker Imagineers
The site will include several new follies. Image © Tinker Imagineers

The planning strategy involves the restoration of key historical structures and landscape elements throughout the grounds, as well as several new additions that will enhance the identity and programming of the estate. In the historic Palace, spaces will be arranged to accommodate a constantly changing series of presentations, while existing buildings around the site, including the Orangery, the Royal Stables, the sports pavilion, the playhouse, the water tower, the chalet and the ice cellar will be accompanied by several new temporary follies to provide other venues and interactive experiences. 

Save this picture!
Existing site. Image © Rijsvastgoedbedrijf
Existing site. Image © Rijsvastgoedbedrijf

Learn more about the design, here.

News via West 8.

Save this picture!
MADE BY HOLLAND to Transform Dutch Royal Palace into Forum for Innovation, Aerial view of West 8's masterplan. Image © West8
Aerial view of West 8's masterplan. Image © West8
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "MADE BY HOLLAND to Transform Dutch Royal Palace into Forum for Innovation" 09 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873340/made-by-holland-to-transform-dutch-royal-palace-into-forum-for-innovation/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »