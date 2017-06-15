World
  Vida / studioLOOP

  • 19:00 - 15 June, 2017
Vida / studioLOOP
© Kai Nakamura

  • Architects

    studioLOOP

  • Location

    Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan

  • Area

    72.23 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Kai Nakamura
From the architect. This is a project for husband, wife, and 2 children. Vida is a house located in Saitama, Japan.The site is a high-residential area and has a neighboring house in the east and the north.

The south is built with shops across narrow streets whereas rich tea gardens are spreading in the west. Since it is a densely populated area, we derived firstly to the maximum possible volume from the volume ratio and the north side shaded line which are decided by law. In order to cope with environmental burdens while taking in the scenery, we planned living, dining, and kitchen with a large opening using Low-E glass on the second floor. The floor was a one-room with all its floor space, a storage space full of ceiling in the north and south, and a dry area that was accentuated on the exterior as part of the south.

Floors Plan
Longitudinal Sections
In addition to the entrance that jumped out black on the first floor, the bedroom and the utilities are compactly summarized. The house which the appearance is simple as well as incorporated privacy and maximize the landscape, gives to the town accented.

Cite: "Vida / studioLOOP" 15 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873326/vida-studioloop/>
