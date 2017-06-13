voice / studioLOOP

+41

Architects studioLOOP

Location Sano, Tochigi, Japan

Area 103.5 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Kai Nakamura

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. This is a project for husband, wife, and 2 children. Voice is a house located in Tochigi, Japan. The site is located on the north side of the subdivision site, and the east, west, and south side are surrounded by the neighbor’s house.

We focused on reconsideration of openness and privacy, so first of all the floors of each floor were open windows on the south side. On the first floor, the inner verandaand the external deck were made continuous so that the line of sight faces the garden where the lawn spreads.

The deep roof and sleeve walls protect wooden sash while blocking the strong sunlight of the summer and the gaze from the neighbor. On the second floor where the bedroom lined up, a wall was set up on the terrace to save the privacy from the outside, the east west and the upper part were opened, and the light was reflected on the white wall to secure the illuminance. Because the interior spaces are connected through openings and void, so spaces are filled with the voices of families.