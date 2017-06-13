World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. studioLOOP
  6. 2014
  7. voice / studioLOOP

voice / studioLOOP

  • 02:00 - 13 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
voice / studioLOOP
Save this picture!
voice / studioLOOP, © Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

© Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura +41

Save this picture!
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

From the architect. This is a project for husband, wife, and 2 children. Voice is a house located in Tochigi, Japan. The site is located on the north side of the subdivision site, and the east, west, and south side are surrounded by the neighbor’s house.

Save this picture!
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

We focused on reconsideration of openness and privacy, so first of all the floors of each floor were open windows on the south side. On the first floor, the inner verandaand the external deck were made continuous so that the line of sight faces the garden where the lawn spreads.

Save this picture!
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

The deep roof and sleeve walls protect wooden sash while blocking the strong sunlight of the summer and the gaze from the neighbor. On the second floor where the bedroom lined up, a wall was set up on the terrace to save the privacy from the outside, the east west and the upper part were opened, and the light was reflected on the white wall to secure the illuminance. Because the interior spaces are connected through openings and void, so spaces are filled with the voices of families.

Save this picture!
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "voice / studioLOOP" 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873325/voice-studioloop/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »