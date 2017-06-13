World
C.A.R.L. Auditorium at RWTH Aachen University / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects + Höhler+Partner Architekten

  • 03:00 - 13 June, 2017
C.A.R.L. Auditorium at RWTH Aachen University / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects + Höhler+Partner Architekten
C.A.R.L. Auditorium at RWTH Aachen University / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects + Höhler+Partner Architekten, © Michael Rasche
© Michael Rasche

© Michael Rasche © Margot Gottschling © Margot Gottschling © Margot Gottschling +17

  • Engineers

    Werner Sobek Stuttgart GmbH, Klett Ingenieur GmbH

  • Other Consultants

    Kempen Krause Ingenieurgesellschaft, Müller-BBM Gade Mortensen Akustik A/S, Erben GmbH and 3+ Freiraumplaner
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Michael Rasche
© Michael Rasche

From the architect. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects design is part of the RWTH Aachen University's major development strategy adding over 280,000 m² of additional space to the campus, which is to form one of the largest research campuses in Europe.

© Margot Gottschling
© Margot Gottschling

The new educational facility points to a more holistic understanding of learning and science and signals a humanistic approach focusing on the human scale. The C.A.R.L. is centrally located at the meeting point of Campus Mitte and Campus West.

© Michael Rasche
© Michael Rasche

The four storey lecture hall centre is conceived as a singular sculptural object, breaking with the city block structure by pulling back from the adjacent line of buildings and creating a plaza and green urban space surrounding it. The compact building comprises two solid masses united by an airy, transparent atrium cutting through the building in a ziggurat pattern. The large atrium integrates several informal spaces of various sizes to form squares and terraces for social activity and knowledge sharing.

© Margot Gottschling
© Margot Gottschling
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Michael Rasche
© Michael Rasche

"The central idea is the contrast between the inherently introverted auditoriums and the dynamic and open social circulation zone that connects the auditoriums. The two large stairs and connecting bridges will be the point for everyday 'meet and greet' of fellow students and lecturers," says Founding Partner John Foldbjerg Lassen.

© Michael Rasche
© Michael Rasche
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Germany
Cite: "C.A.R.L. Auditorium at RWTH Aachen University / Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects + Höhler+Partner Architekten" 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873312/carl-auditorium-at-rwth-aachen-university-schmidt-hammer-lassen-architects-plus-hohler-plus-partner-architekten/>
