  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. studioLOOP
  6. 2014
  7. Hourglass / studioLOOP

Hourglass / studioLOOP

  • 20:00 - 17 June, 2017
Hourglass / studioLOOP
Hourglass / studioLOOP, © Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

© Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura © Kai Nakamura +44

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

From the architect. This is a rebuilding project for families who have been living in this area for a long time. Hourglass is a house located in Gunma, Japan. On the south of the site there is a rice field spreading, and in the north there is a forest with lots of trees. We put emphasis to the scenery and aimed for passing light and wind abundantly. We proposed a space with high transparency by sandwiching the public space such as living room with glass. Nature is taken in through the courtyard even around the main bedroom and the water arranged on the north side.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura

The parent's living is completed on the 1st floor because the 2nd floor is only 2 children rooms, which is like single story house including a guest room. Because the exterior is wrapped in glass or metal, it effectively applied wood finishing spots inside and outside to produce a soft atmosphere. For the family, it has become a completely different residence, but maybe we could propose a construction that can only be done here.

© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Hourglass / studioLOOP" 17 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873307/hourglass-studioloop/>
