World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. France
  5. Atelier d’Architecture Brenac-Gonzalez
  6. 2016
  7. Be Open / Atelier d’Architecture Brenac-Gonzalez

Be Open / Atelier d’Architecture Brenac-Gonzalez

  • 02:00 - 12 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Be Open / Atelier d’Architecture Brenac-Gonzalez
Save this picture!
Be Open / Atelier d’Architecture Brenac-Gonzalez, © Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă

© Ştefan Tuchilă © Ştefan Tuchilă © Sergio Grazia © Ştefan Tuchilă +47

  • General Contractor

    CSB

  • Developer

    SEMAPA

  • Acoustics

    AVLS

  • Structural Engineering Office

    TERELL Groupe

  • Façades Engineering Office

    Facades Design

  • Inspection Firm

    BATIPLUS

  • Landscape Architect

    TN+

  • Client

    Vinci Immobilier
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă

From the architect. Based on a quest for a powerful identity and an e ort to weave important links with the city, this new development stage of the Zac Paris Rive Gauche is designed to complete an urban repurposing initiated almost 20 years ago 

Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Building next to an urban void always poses exceptional challenges. The lot on the city block A11, free of adjacent buildings, faces urban arteries which also struc- ture it, while also o ering views of the railyard landscape, a river of rails and cate- naries bestowing an obvious urban poetry upon the site, in which di erent strata of the city intermingle.

Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă

Thus, city block A11 has no front or back façade but forms an entity o ering pas- sersby and passengers on trains a series of continuously changing points of view.

Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă
Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă

The building has two main levels aligned with the Avenue de France, which house two commercial spaces, and a setback main section and nally an attic section placed above and slightly overhanging main section. 

Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

In the upper oors, the plates are organized according to a framework of 1.35 m, making it possible to create either partitioned or open plan o ces. The slight overhang of the attic section is achieved by the rotation and folding of the various volumes facing the Avenue de France. 

Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă

However, the seeming complexity of the building’s geometry takes advantage of its situation which in fact has great structural simplicity and without having to cut away sections of the oors. 

Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Ştefan Tuchilă
© Ştefan Tuchilă
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings France
Cite: "Be Open / Atelier d’Architecture Brenac-Gonzalez" 12 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873304/be-open-atelier-darchitecture-brenac-gonzalez/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »