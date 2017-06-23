World
  Around / studioLOOP

Around / studioLOOP

  • 22:00 - 23 June, 2017
Around / studioLOOP
  • Architects

    studioLOOP

  • Location

    Gunma Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Studio LOOP

  • Area

    125.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014
From the architect. This is a rebuilding project for husband, wife, and 3 sons. They wished dinning-kitchen which is separated from living space, concrete slab on grade for their dogs, and the garden that can protect their privacy and safety. We arranged entry, closet, washroom, bathroom, and pantry on the west and east side to produce living and dinning-kitchen space which is protected from the hustle and bustle of outside. 

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Section
Section

Also because the small spaces of the west and east side have enough structural walls, we could give a high flexibility of design and comfortable breeze to the center space. Even though the living space and the dinning-kitchen space has same sqft, both height are absolutely different to bring a great change. Living is surrounded by two stairs, study room, and some windows to feel other family's activity. This is a house which has so many details from careful work of craftsman.

"Around / studioLOOP" 23 Jun 2017.
