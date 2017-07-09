World
Reale Group Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti + Artecna

Reale Group Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti + Artecna
Reale Group Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti + Artecna, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +26

  • Building Envelope and Artistic Direction

    Iotti + Pavarani Architetti (Paolo Iotti, Marco Pavarani)

  • Collaborators

    Saverio Cantoni, Sara Montanari, Enrico Zetti

  • General Project and Site Construction Supervision

    Artecna Srl (Roberto Tosetti, Ilaria Giardina, Valeria Costelli, Enrico Alessio)

  • Interior Design and Space Planning

    Archilabs (Riccardo Minelli, Antonio Mantoan)

  • Structural Engineering

    Simete (Stefano Dalmasso, Gennaro Rizzi)

  • Mechanical and Fire Systems

    Studio Tecnico Rosselli (Antonio Curcio)

  • Electrical Systems

    Pierluigi Mancuso

  • Acoustics

    Gianni Belletti Acusma consulting Srl (Fabrizio Vendramin)

  • Structural Tests

    Paolo Bormida

  • Supervisor

    Massimo Pelloso

  • Pilotage

    Giampiero Tuozzo

  • Safety Coordinator during Design and Construction

    Studio O. Siniscalco (Umberto Siniscalco)

  • Geology

    Genovese & Associati (Giuseppe Genovese, Pietro Campantico)

  • Energy Validation

    Andrea Cagni

  • Environmental Comfort

    Marco Simonetti

  • BIM

    Anna Osello, Francesco Semeraro, Greta Lucibello

  • LEED Accredited Professional

    Habitech (Giulia Menegazzi, Stefania Agosta)
    More SpecsLess Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. The new operations headquarters of Reale Group in Turin was opened in October 2016, not far from Piazza Castello, in the heart of the historical centre. The new spaces accommodate 800 work stations, 150 car parking spaces and a conference room for 280 people. It is an important and ambitious project aimed at ensuring innovative standards in the building performances but also focused on generating a new urban redevelopment process through attentive dialogue with the city.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The architecture defines a contemporary insertion in the heart of the historical centre: a new construction that represents a significant replacement project achieved without taking up additional land, into which Reale Immobili has invested 50 million euros. The new innovative and highly comfortable offices cover a built area of 23,500 square metres, giving form to a building that redefines the urban block highlighting the presence of an internal courtyard covering 1,700 square metres, visible from the street front. All the spaces help to achieve an excellent quality work environment and define an urban campus that exists in synergy with the historical site. Certified as class A2, the new complex complies with all the highest energy standards and has the characteristics to attain the international LEED Platinum certification.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The architects Paolo Iotti and Marco Pavarani (Iotti + Pavarani Architetti), together with a group of designers from Artecna, have redefined the urban block through a project that involves the volumetric organization and design of the external façades and those facing onto the internal courtyard. The entire complex takes on board the surrounding area and “absorbs” a protected historical façade (that on Via Bertola and Via San Dalmazzo), creating a compositional solution in harmony with the surrounding buildings.

Facade Composition Diagram
Facade Composition Diagram

The architectural envelope becomes a fulcrum, a gravitational hub in the urban fabric of this part of the surrounding centre of Turin: it focuses the attention on itself and, through a simple and rigorous arrangement of the four façades, defines a contemporary intervention which is at the same time intimately linked to the place, simultaneously generating the conditions for high energy efficiency and excellent exploitation of the light.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

As a counterpoint to the external envelope exposed to the urban context, a more transparent and subtle façade surrounds the internal courtyard, which fits with the furnished garden. A clad counterfaçade system with shaped profiles of anodized aluminium in different colours screens the doors, windows and glass partitions creating the effect of a vibrant “artificial forest” sensitive to changes in the natural light.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Reale Group Office Building / Iotti + Pavarani Architetti + Artecna" 09 Jul 2017. ArchDaily.
Read comments
