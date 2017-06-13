World
ZincHouse / Studio B

ZincHouse / Studio B
© Derek Skalko

  • Architects

    Studio B

  • Location

    Aspen, Colorado, United States

  • Design Principal

    Scott Lindenau, FAIA

  • Area

    2400.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Skalko

  • Interior Design

    Susan Okie- Lindenau

  • Project Manager

    Kevin Heath, AIA

  • Landscape Architecture

    Ryan Vugteveen - Lift Studio

  • Structural Engineers

    Studio NYL

  • General Contractor

    Shaun Kennedy
© Derek Skalko

From the architect. A constrained property, a complex history and a one-story requirement defined this 2500 square foot residence draped in a zinc cloak perched on a board-formed plinth. The steep angular site is bound on three sides with immediate neighbors and positioned on a busy street resulting in an elevated solution for privacy and view.

© Derek Skalko
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Derek Skalko

Sectional differences and an open plan capture natural light throughout with a hidden rear terrace embraced by the architecture. Walking distance to downtown, this residence sits quietly in its transitional neighborhood enjoying ample sunshine and great views to Aspen Mountain.

© Derek Skalko

The interiors reflect the clients desire for abundant natural light utilizing floor to ceiling windows and doors, light textured porcelain floors, level 5 drywall, wire-brushed cypress interior doors and ceilings adding warmth.

© Derek Skalko

The art and objects reflect the clients love of travel with overtones of gray’s and charcoals in the fabrics, furniture and accessories complimenting with the exterior material palette.

© Derek Skalko
Cite: "ZincHouse / Studio B" 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873299/zinchouse-studio-b/>
