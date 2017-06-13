ZincHouse / Studio B

+23

Interior Design Susan Okie- Lindenau

Project Manager Kevin Heath, AIA

Landscape Architecture Ryan Vugteveen - Lift Studio

Structural Engineers Studio NYL

General Contractor Shaun Kennedy More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A constrained property, a complex history and a one-story requirement defined this 2500 square foot residence draped in a zinc cloak perched on a board-formed plinth. The steep angular site is bound on three sides with immediate neighbors and positioned on a busy street resulting in an elevated solution for privacy and view.

Sectional differences and an open plan capture natural light throughout with a hidden rear terrace embraced by the architecture. Walking distance to downtown, this residence sits quietly in its transitional neighborhood enjoying ample sunshine and great views to Aspen Mountain.

The interiors reflect the clients desire for abundant natural light utilizing floor to ceiling windows and doors, light textured porcelain floors, level 5 drywall, wire-brushed cypress interior doors and ceilings adding warmth.

The art and objects reflect the clients love of travel with overtones of gray’s and charcoals in the fabrics, furniture and accessories complimenting with the exterior material palette.