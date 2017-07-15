This Low-Cost System Creates Sleek Shelving from Simple Plasterboard Profiles

The premise for this design was to create an iconic space, with a concept adaptable to any property and versatile when exposing the product. It should also be a design that could be quickly built and at a moderate cost.

To reach this goal, DearDesign has designed an open store with a structure that, despite its rigid and orthogonal look, solves flexibility in terms of product display. The design of the store is based on a three-dimensional grid inspired by the Fibonacci sequence, which creates a variable rhythm in a permeable volume, ordering the space by generating niches to exhibit the product along its perimeter.

From the Architects. The structure is entirely solved by the use of a single element, which is chosen for its constructive possibilities, as well as for its lightness and affordable cost. Bare plasterboard structure profiles are used for a new purpose. By being fitted, folded and screwed together, they work as studs, shelf supports, and slots for recessed lighting. Linear light acts as a compositional element that emphasizes the rhythm of the grid and also highlights the steel structure.

In order to provide the space with visual lightness and amplitude, the entire perimeter grid of the store is suspended. A mirror in the lower perimeter stripe emphasizes this effect, reflecting the continuous pavement and causes the store to run beyond its limits. The cellular polycarbonate acts as an ideal complement to form the shelves. These give lightness to the space and allows the light to pass through so that the product is well lit.

The cash register is integrated into the same structure, becoming part of the grid. The central island of the premises, generated by a birch tray resting on a construction trestle, aims to provide the store circulation on its perimeter and at the same time solves the display of smaller accessories in an informal and welcoming way.

The store itself works as a showcase window and acts as a lure for the visitor. The double height façade allows the visualization of the structure that once inside wraps the visitor. To strengthen the grid and achieve a bigger contrast, the ceiling was painted in black so that the galvanized steel structure is emphasized. In contrast, the lower area was painted in white so that the product gains relevance.

Architects: Dear Design

Location: Cornellá, Barcelona, Spain

Year: 2017

Creative director: Ignasi Llauradó

Collaborators: Juan Verdeguer, Anna Garreta, Adriana Camps

Photography: Xavi Torrent