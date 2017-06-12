Save this picture! First Place XVIII CAP 2014 Contest, Social Housing of Average Height / USACH. Courtesy of Team 160

The perspective section is an increasingly popular form of architectural representation, one that is most commonly used in architectural competitions since it allows a technical drawing to be mixed with an image, a section which allows one to easily express the qualities of the space designed in a two-dimensional drawing. Below, we have put together a selection of impressive perspective sections ranging from a realistic aesthetic to a line drawing by hand.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sebastián Bravo, Miguel Casassus and Raúl Pacheco

Save this picture! Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Save this picture! Courtesy of Espiral + Iglesis Prat Arquitectos

Save this picture! Courtesy of LAROTTA + DAMM arquitectura

Save this picture! Courtesy of Maricarmen Comas, Fernando Vignoni, Diego Cherbenco and Jonathan Tyszberowicz