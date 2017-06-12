World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. A Selection of Impressive Perspective Sections

A Selection of Impressive Perspective Sections

A Selection of Impressive Perspective Sections
A Selection of Impressive Perspective Sections, First Place XVIII CAP 2014 Contest, Social Housing of Average Height / USACH. Courtesy of Team 160
First Place XVIII CAP 2014 Contest, Social Housing of Average Height / USACH. Courtesy of Team 160

The perspective section is an increasingly popular form of architectural representation, one that is most commonly used in architectural competitions since it allows a technical drawing to be mixed with an image, a section which allows one to easily express the qualities of the space designed in a two-dimensional drawing. Below, we have put together a selection of impressive perspective sections ranging from a realistic aesthetic to a line drawing by hand.

Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro Courtesy of Maricarmen Comas, Fernando Vignoni, Diego Cherbenco and Jonathan Tyszberowicz Courtesy of Sebastián Bravo, Miguel Casassus and Raúl Pacheco Courtesy of MF&MT Arquitectos +13

Student Housing / República Portátil

© República Portátil
© República Portátil

House & Atelier / Atelier Bow-Wow

© Atelier Bow-Wow
© Atelier Bow-Wow

Public Pools for Juan Pablo II Municipality in Santiago / Sebastián Bravo, Miguel Casassus and Raúl Pacheco

Courtesy of Sebastián Bravo, Miguel Casassus and Raúl Pacheco
Courtesy of Sebastián Bravo, Miguel Casassus and Raúl Pacheco

Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, Brown University / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Lonquimay Building / Espiral + Iglesis Prat Arquitectos

Courtesy of Espiral + Iglesis Prat Arquitectos
Courtesy of Espiral + Iglesis Prat Arquitectos

House of Setagaya / SKAL + OUVI

Courtesy of SKAL + OUVI
Courtesy of SKAL + OUVI

Faculty of Engineering of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana / LAROTTA + DAMM arquitectura

Courtesy of LAROTTA + DAMM arquitectura
Courtesy of LAROTTA + DAMM arquitectura

Judicial City in Cipolletti Argentina / Maricarmen Comas, Fernando Vignoni, Diego Cherbenco and Jonathan Tyszberowicz

Courtesy of Maricarmen Comas, Fernando Vignoni, Diego Cherbenco and Jonathan Tyszberowicz
Courtesy of Maricarmen Comas, Fernando Vignoni, Diego Cherbenco and Jonathan Tyszberowicz

Habitat 67 / Safdie Architects

Courtesy of Moshe Safdie
Courtesy of Moshe Safdie

Proposal for New Badalona Center / aldayjover

Courtesy of AldayJover
Courtesy of AldayJover

Proposal for New TownHall Building in Punta Arenas / MF&MT Arquitectos

Courtesy of MF&MT Arquitectos
Courtesy of MF&MT Arquitectos

Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital / Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Courtesy of Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz
Courtesy of Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

See more:

News
Cite: Uribe, Begoña. "A Selection of Impressive Perspective Sections" 12 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873261/a-selection-of-impressive-perspective-sections/>
