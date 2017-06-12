The perspective section is an increasingly popular form of architectural representation, one that is most commonly used in architectural competitions since it allows a technical drawing to be mixed with an image, a section which allows one to easily express the qualities of the space designed in a two-dimensional drawing. Below, we have put together a selection of impressive perspective sections ranging from a realistic aesthetic to a line drawing by hand.
A Selection of Impressive Perspective Sections
- 06:00 - 12 June, 2017
- by Begoña Uribe
- Translated by Amanda Pimenta
