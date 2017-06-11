World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. In Seasonal Harmony - The Changing Nature of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater

In Seasonal Harmony - The Changing Nature of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
In Seasonal Harmony - The Changing Nature of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater
Save this picture!
In Seasonal Harmony - The Changing Nature of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater , © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/method606pix/4175394667'>Flickr user method606pix</a>. Used with permission
© Flickr user method606pix. Used with permission

This month marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of acclaimed American architect, visionary, and social critic Frank Lloyd Wright -considered by many to be one of the greatest architects of his time.

As a pioneer of the term 'organic architecture', one of his most iconic representative works is Fallingwater, set upon a waterfall in rural Pennsylvania. From its unveiling, the scheme has evoked enduring reflection on the relationship between man, architecture, and most prominently in Frank Lloyd Wright's mind - nature.

Save this picture!
H. Mark Weidman Photography/Alamy. Image Cortesía de Laurence King Publishing
H. Mark Weidman Photography/Alamy. Image Cortesía de Laurence King Publishing

The scheme was completed in 1937, commissioned by merchant Edgar J. Kaufmann and his wife as a weekend home. Foremost in Wright's mind was the intention of integrating the project into the landscape, establishing the scheme as a natural element of the environment. 

Volumes that levitate on the water, foundations formed from local rocks, and natural materials like wood and brick are only some of the resources used by the architect to achieve a greater harmony between the building and the forest that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/pablosanchez/3145407730/'>Flickr user pablosanchez</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
© Flickr user pablosanchez licensed under CC BY 2.0

The profound changes of the environment during the year play a heavy role in one's experience of Fallingwater, perhaps evoking Wright's vision of a scheme which both influences, and is influenced by the natural world.

Save this picture!
© Robert Ruschak - Western Pennsylvania Conservancy
© Robert Ruschak - Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

Today, Fallingwater is considered a national monument of the United States and operates as a public museum. For the architectural community, however, the experience of seeing or entering Fallingwater for the first time far outweighs any exhibit it contains.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "In Seasonal Harmony - The Changing Nature of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater " [Mira cómo cambia el entorno natural de la Casa de la Cascada de Frank Lloyd Wright en el transcurso de un año] 11 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873243/in-seasonal-harmony-the-changing-nature-of-frank-lloyd-wrights-fallingwater/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »