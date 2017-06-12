World
  MAMI House / NoArq

MAMI House / NoArq

  • 05:00 - 12 June, 2017
MAMI House / NoArq
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado

  • Arquitetos

    NoArq

  • Location

    Matosinhos, Portugal

  • Author

    José Carlos Nunes de Oliveira

  • Area

    162.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    João Morgado

  • Structural Project

    Rossana Pereira - GEPEC

  • Hydraulic and Acoustic Project

    Rossana Pereira - GEPEC

  • Electricity, Telecommunications and Security

    Alexandre Martins - GPIC

  • AVAC

    Raul Bessa - GET

  • Cliente

    MG & MG
    More Specs
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

From the architect. I was engaged to design a 160 sqm house for 80.000 €. “It’s impossible” I said.

Poetry is not a luxury.

I ask to add a little more and I would accepted. 

After a few days they came back, they reached to 100.000 €.

The site (Lot 50) area has 390 sqm and it was predicted an implantation area of 110 sqm (a maximum capacity of 220 sqm on two floors).

There is no budget for all that. I proposed a 9 x 9 x 6 m house, two levels, 162 sqm.

The town hall rejected.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In Portugal is not acceptable to build less (?! …) than the predicted in the Allotment Plan.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

We start to work on the request to change the Allotment Plan.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The site has the shape of a slice of pizza.

The flat topography didn’t follow the slope of the western street.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The terrain was occupied by vegetable gardens and outbuildings ready to demolish. The level plans divided the program. The social functions and services are on the ground floor and on the first floor the three bedrooms and a toilette. To cut down the budget we identified the more expensive options of a building.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

1. We reduced the number of toilettes (only 2 units serving the two floors, one of them with bath).

2. We prefer to invest on the energy efficiency of the building instead of an expense in finishing materials. I imagine the house as a mini-bunker. 

3. The same austerity was used to rationalize the available area. In the centre of the ground floor a block of 5.2 x 3.7 m contain kitchen, toilette service, stairs (in the basement a storage space) and the room shelves. Without using partitions, the remaining space was divided.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "MAMI House / NoArq" [Casa MAMI / NoArq] 12 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873207/mami-house-noarq/>
