World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. RÂU ARCH
  6. 2017
  7. New House / RÂU ARCH

New House / RÂU ARCH

  • 22:00 - 9 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
New House / RÂU ARCH
Save this picture!
New House / RÂU ARCH, © Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

© Hùng Râu Kts © Hùng Râu Kts © Hùng Râu Kts © Hùng Râu Kts +23

  • Architects

    RÂU ARCH

  • Location

    Đồng Hới, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Hùng Râu KTS

  • Area

    111.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hùng Râu Kts
Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

From the architect. The 800m dwelling house was inhabited by ten thousand people in Quang Binh

The one-story house, a mezzanine with fancy looks tens of thousands of people like and share back on Facebook. 

Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

As an architect in Dong Hoi (Quang Binh), Pham Hung has a lot of ideas but has not found a host like novelty. When conditions permit, he decides to experiment for his own house. After a year of choosing the options, 10 months of construction, the house is finished with a different appearance compared to the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

On the land of more than 200 m2, Hung only build a house on the surface of 110m2, including a floor and a mezzanine, with living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, worship room, WC area, washing area.

Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

The most impressive of the house is the facade using split stone and brick ventilation. Due to the limited budget and the desire to choose materials, Hung spent a lot of time traveling through the provinces to select brick and stone. The construction should be meticulously he had to do as himself mica panels in the front wind turbines.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

After choosing the kind of split stone, he hired the sawmill to make small 3-4cm pieces in the area around the house.

Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

Brick ventilation from Hue has created a charm for the facade as well as attracting attention in the living room area.

There are no conditions to purchase furniture, the family used the items available. The set of tables and chairs of the parents in the donation arranged in the new space brings the old familiar to the living room.

Save this picture!
Mezzanine / Ground Floor Plan
Mezzanine / Ground Floor Plan

The floor also made him think much. After that, the young architect decided to choose wood asphalt floor that can resist water, fire, termites and sap.

The house is airy, much light thanks to the windows, brick ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts

Works using familiar materials but fancy design and usability has attracted the attention of many people. When Hung shared his home image on Facebook in December 2016, there were 25,000 likes, 14,000 share and 11,000 comments.

Bedrooms in brown-white tones and decorative tiles are warm and light in color, romantic.

Save this picture!
© Hùng Râu Kts
© Hùng Râu Kts
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "New House / RÂU ARCH" 09 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873205/new-house-rau-arch/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »