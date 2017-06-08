World
  Waving Stone / JOHO Architecture

Waving Stone / JOHO Architecture

  20:00 - 8 June, 2017
Waving Stone / JOHO Architecture
© Kyungsub Shin
  • Architects

    JOHO Architecture

  • Location

    1406, Gyeryongdae-ro, Hakbong-ri, Banpo-myeon, Gongju-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

  • Lead Architect

    Jeonghoon Lee

  • Design Team

    Gaehee Cho, Il-Sang Yoon, Bong-gwi Hong, Junhee Cho, Moonyoung Jeong

  • Area

    1068.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
From the architect. This project is designed for the complex facilities combined with a restaurant and the   residential facilities which are located at the entrance of a famous Korea representative mountain – Mt. Keryong. This site is located at the heart of Mt. Keryong unfolding to 4 sides and also to be unfolded to 360 degrees of Korea’s beautiful mountain views. Such features of the site could render the beautiful sceneries of a Korea’s beautiful mountain, which has been the main design issues how to put these and rebuild them into a commercial space. In other words, as a design not deviated from the surrounding sceneries but integrated into nature, we intended to compose the architecture as a new symbol of the national park.

© Kyungsub Shin
Concepts
The restaurant consisting of 3 floors can secure the terrace space separately used from respective viewpoints, opening to each axle of the mountain. The terrace is designed as a space for a sort of commercial space, where is   extended areas for restaurants and the space enjoying the outside views. The areas for a restaurant and a cafeteria was assigned of their locations in type of the skip floor, through which the visitors can experience a variety of views and space feels by room, differently every time they visit. That is, the story-heights and the terrace locations differently assigned by room may form the motives differently feeling the space to the visitors every time they visit.

© Kyungsub Shin
Skylight and Viewing
The terrace - set up differently along the axles of the mountain - will be divided again through the light windows vertically the spectrum of lights, which means to attract the outside lights into interior and the activities taking place on the upper floor could be recognized in the lower area. Through such processes, air shall be ventilated by the natural ventilation system and, at the same time, re-built of its area by lights. If the terrace horizontally divides and links the space, the light windows will vertically divide it and cause the circulation of the lights and air.

© Kyungsub Shin
Skylight Detail Sections
Skylight Detail Sections
© Kyungsub Shin
Facing Wall
Exterior materials are made of the natural marbles in order to be read as a part of nature in the geographical context. That is, the yellow marble loaf is to be read as a natural symbol and a part of rocks through the architectural realization. In addition, we have tried to resolve the energy supply issues by using the geothermal system in consideration of the special energy demands for the commercial and residential facilities. High thermal insulation system and the use of high efficiency windows and doors, and the geothermal energy use could ensure its commercial activities more freely from the heating costs.

© Kyungsub Shin
Materials Details Axonometric
Materials Details Axonometric
© Kyungsub Shin
