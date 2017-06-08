World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Inspirational" Frank Lloyd Wright Quotes for Every Occasion

"Inspirational" Frank Lloyd Wright Quotes for Every Occasion

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Inspirational" Frank Lloyd Wright Quotes for Every Occasion
Save this picture!
"Inspirational" Frank Lloyd Wright Quotes for Every Occasion

It's no secret that Frank Lloyd Wright was among the architecture profession's more colorful characters. Known as an outspoken and often unforgiving egotist, Wright's appreciation of architecture was outshone only by his appreciation for himself—which is perhaps understandable, given that he ranks among the 20th century's great geniuses. For better or worse (probably worse), Wright's reputation has clung to the profession, thanks in large part to Ayn Rand, who used Wright as inspiration for the incorrigible lead character of one of her most famous books, The Fountainhead.

But in truth, most architects have at least a little of Frank Lloyd Wright's personality contained within their own. It's difficult to have self-confidence without a shred of ego, and since design requires a lot of self-confidence, many of us can relate—if only occasionally—to the outrageous attitude of The United States' greatest architect. In honor of Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th birthday today, we've collected some of Wright's most "insightful" comments and turned them into posters that can inspire you no matter what life throws at you. Now, take your humility, lock it in a tiny box deep inside your mind, and join us on a journey through 150 years of wisdom...

When You Really Want to Respond with “SMH”

Save this picture!

When Addressing Someone Who Doubted Your Architectural Acuity

Save this picture!

When You Need to Remind a Friend/Partner to Take a Break From Their Computer

Save this picture!

When the Only Thing You’ve Built to Date is a Pavilion That Sat Outside the Architecture School for a Hot Second

Save this picture!

When You Don’t/Didn’t Get Into the GSD

Save this picture!

When You’re Sexy and You Know It

Save this picture!

When Your Insufferable Colleagues Don't Understand Your Genius

Save this picture!

Right After You Graduate

Save this picture!

When Your Sub-Contractors Aren't Good Enough for You

Save this picture!

When the Number of Candles on the Cake Starts to Become a Fire Hazard

Save this picture!

When You Need to Explain Yourself to Someone

Save this picture!
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Rory Stott. ""Inspirational" Frank Lloyd Wright Quotes for Every Occasion" 08 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873197/inspirational-frank-lloyd-wright-quotes-for-every-occasion/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »