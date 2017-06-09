World
i

i

i

Single Family House Castelldefels / Ral

  • 05:00 - 9 June, 2017
Single Family House Castelldefels / Ral
Single Family House Castelldefels / Ral, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    Ral

  • Location

    Carrer Santacana, Castelldefels, Barcelona, Spain

  • Lead Architect

    Marc Rabassa Piera

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Juli M Rodés

  • Structure Calculation

    Enrique Miró

  • Engineering

    TDI
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

From the architect. The volumetric envelope is almost  the first of the premises when confronting preexisting and program requirements. The contradiction between a latent hostility in an apparent idyllic condition of the place is also.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Often in relationships and transits the shortest or easiest distance is not the most appropriate. The direct roads become twisted, the fast roads become slow, which we take for granted it is no longer, the fine becomes thick and the thick becomes the fine.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The strategy is to incorporate some of the preexisting contradiction.

A grid of large-format pieces wraps around the house. This perimeter wrap is not coincident with the façade holes and the openings find their place changing plane. In the most exposed part of the building is formed a kind of a double-scaled lattice where some pieces are rejected and others are properly filter. Some of these can change their position at the disposal of usability thus activating the modifications of perceptions of volumetry and tectonicity.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

In other parts where the wrapping is still compact the initial volume is modified with the appearance of patios.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The back façade houses a shady garden that becomes a projection screen where every morning the leaves of the row of poplars play to be small suns.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Single Family House Castelldefels / Ral" 09 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873189/single-family-house-castelldefels-ral/>
