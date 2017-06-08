World
Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo

  10:58 - 8 June, 2017
Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Architects

    EPArquitectos, Estudio Macías Peredo

  • Location

    Paseo del Atlántico 6208, Fraccionamiento Hacienda del Seminario, Sin., Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    EPArquitectos; Erick Pérez Páez + Estudio Macías Peredo; Salvador Macías Corona, Magui Peredo Arenas

  • Area

    2100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque

  • Collaborators

    Isaac Veloz Naranjo, Guillermo Barrera Romero, Sacnité Flores Fernández, Alejandra Garate Delgado

  • Building

    EPArquitectos + H Arquitectos

  • Structural engineering

    CEROMOTION | Ing. Juan Jesús Aguirre Herrera

  • Built Area First Stage

    1100 m2

  • Total Project Area

    2100 m2
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

From the architect. Mazatlán is a city in the Pacific Coast that maintains a humid and high temperature climate great part of the year, invites to think about an architecture that in principal faces climate and consider the high degree of salinity of the site.The strategy for this school should aim to both minimize the impact of heat in the classroom;  this without losing natural illumination and relation to the outside, as well as the use of materials and constructive system that were little prone to corrosion.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The project sits on a plot with one fasade to the city, that enables conditions to develop an interior controlled landscape. A children´s village introspective to its own patios.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The Montessori model is not a conventional education system, so classrooms should facilitate dinamics where children can experiment and wake their senses. The classroom form should favor these dinamics, so the recomended space should be centrifugal instead of linear.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

A 19 module hexagonal plan system built in hollow brick, contain the classrooms that contract to the interior to generate a perimeter porched hallway that promotes thermal isolation and pressurizes air This porch also serves as circulation and semi open space activities. The connection between modules phase out to generate poliedric patios that define a small lanscape of tiny villas at diferent heights that search for air and natural light by means of skylights.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Upper plant
Upper plant
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The challenge to develop a project that can be built easily on stages and where the first 1,100 square meter phase should be built on maximum of a 4 month period. So it was imperative flexibility pla offered by independent modules. Module interior is designed to host all kind of uses, from administration and direction to the didactic and recreative attending the young users, months old to the older 12 year old.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Lintel and smithy
Lintel and smithy
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The idea of scale attends to its users. The triangular openings in varius proportions, no only puts in crisis the idea of the opening, speculating that a triangle its an agile and ludic geometry to solve a window, but those who enter the “village” mold it to the morphology of kids and adults to reach their space. The idea is that the classroom as a cell as to the system in its whole gives the kids to build with a greater freedom their order.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Mexico
Cite: "Maria Montessori Mazatlán School / EPArquitectos + Estudio Macías Peredo" 08 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
