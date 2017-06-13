World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 13 Reasons Why We Love Millennial Pink

13 Reasons Why We Love Millennial Pink

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
13 Reasons Why We Love Millennial Pink

Millennial Pink has broken into the design consciousness of more than its named generation. Though hugely successful in fashion and pop-culture (and Instagram), the playful color has established a presence across design products and the built environment like never before. Colour is a fundamental tool in our perception of architecture, with architects like Ricardo Bofill and Luis Barragan having baptized pink into a high-impact contributor through their works. With that in mind, check out these 13 projects showing why pink is here to stay: 

LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners © Roland Halbe Ideo arquitectura © Imagen Subliminal Elii © Miguel de Guzmán MiAS Architectes © Adrià Goula +19

12,000 Pink-Painted Wooden Sticks / Ideo arquitectura

Save this picture!
Ideo arquitectura © Imagen Subliminal
Ideo arquitectura © Imagen Subliminal

LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab

Save this picture!
Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab © Russ Flatt
Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab © Russ Flatt

La Muralla Roja / Ricardo Bofill

Save this picture!
Ricardo Bofill © Gregori Civera
Ricardo Bofill © Gregori Civera

Kolmio+LIM / Yusuke Seki

Save this picture!
Yusuke Seki © Takumi Ota
Yusuke Seki © Takumi Ota

NGRS Recruiting Company HQ / Crosby Studios

Save this picture!
Crosby Studios © Evgeny Evgrafov
Crosby Studios © Evgeny Evgrafov

A Room / Salottobuono + Enrico Dusi Architecture

Save this picture!
Salottobuono + Enrico Dusi Architecture © Moritz Bernoully
Salottobuono + Enrico Dusi Architecture © Moritz Bernoully

‘André Malraux’ Schools in Montpellier / Dominique Coulon & associés

Save this picture!
Dominique Coulon & associés © Eugeni Pons
Dominique Coulon & associés © Eugeni Pons

Didomestic / Elii

Save this picture!
Elii © Miguel de Guzmán
Elii © Miguel de Guzmán

Beets and Roots Restaurant Berlin / Gonzalez Haase  

Save this picture!
Gonzalez Haase © Thomas Meyer
Gonzalez Haase © Thomas Meyer

Lano Fruits Office / Laura Ortín

Save this picture!
Laura Ortín © David Frutos
Laura Ortín © David Frutos

Vendsyssel Theatre / schmidt hammer lassen architects

Save this picture!
Schmidt Hammer Lassen architects © Adam Mørk
Schmidt Hammer Lassen architects © Adam Mørk

Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects

Save this picture!
BoardGrove Architects © Haydn Cattach
BoardGrove Architects © Haydn Cattach

Nursery in Buhl / Dominique Coulon & associés

Save this picture!
Dominique Coulon & associés © Eugeni Pons
Dominique Coulon & associés © Eugeni Pons

BBVA Bancomer Tower / LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture!
LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners © Roland Halbe
LEGORRETA + LEGORRETA + Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners © Roland Halbe

BONUS

Pink Flamingo / Stephane Maupin

Save this picture!
Stephane Maupin © Guillaume Clément
Stephane Maupin © Guillaume Clément

Collective Housing in Baró Tower / MiAS Architectes

Save this picture!
MiAS Architectes © Adrià Goula
MiAS Architectes © Adrià Goula

Cuadra San Cristobal / Luis Barragán

Save this picture!
Luis Barragán © Flickr User: Steve Silverman, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Luis Barragán © Flickr User: Steve Silverman, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

                     

                    Save this article
                    Share in Whatsapp

                    See more:

                    News Articles
                    Cite: Fernanda Castro. "13 Reasons Why We Love Millennial Pink" 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873171/13-reasons-why-we-love-millennial-pink/>
                    Read comments

                    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

                    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

                    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »